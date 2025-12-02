Apple Music Shares 2025 Year-End Charts

Apple today released its 2025 Apple Music year-end charts, highlighting new global listening trends, expanded analytics, and several unexpected chart-topping performances across streaming, radio, lyrics, and Shazam activity.



Apple said the annual charts reflect a broader set of data collected throughout 2025 from global ‌Apple Music‌ streams, Shazam searches, time-synced lyric engagement, radio, ‌Apple Music‌ Sing usage, and more.

Top Songs of 2025: Global

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars, "APT." Kendrick Lamar & SZA, "luther" Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die With A Smile" Kendrick Lamar, "Not Like Us" Billie Eilish, "BIRDS OF A FEATHER"

Top 100: Shazam

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars, "APT." Lola Young, "Messy" Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die With A Smile" Alex Warren, "Ordinary" MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea, "Shake It To The Max (FLY) [Remix]"

Top 100: Global Radio

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars, "APT." Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die With A Smile" Lola Young, "Messy" Alex Warren, "Ordinary" Billie Eilish, "BIRDS OF A FEATHER"

Top 100: Lyrics

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars, "APT." Kendrick Lamar & SZA, "luther" Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die With A Smile" HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast, "Golden" Kendrick Lamar, "Not Like Us"

Top 100: Sing

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die With A Smile" ROSÉ & Bruno Mars, "APT." Billie Eilish, "WILDFLOWER" HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast, "Golden" Mrs. GREEN APPLE, "Lilac"

All 2025 ‌Apple Music‌ year-end charts, including the Top Songs of 2025: Global, the Top 100: Shazam, the Most-Read Lyrics, Top 100: Sing, Top 100: Fitness, and the year-end Shazam Global Radio Spins chart, are now available to browse and play in the ‌Apple Music‌ app.