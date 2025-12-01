iPad Mini Drops to New All-Time Low Price of $349 for Cyber Monday

Amazon and Best Buy have introduced new low prices on the iPad mini 7 for Cyber Monday, starting at $349.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00. You'll also find a few deals on cellular models during this sale.

You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $449.00 at Best Buy and the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $649.00 at Amazon and Best Buy, both $150 discounts and available in multiple colors. These sales are new best-ever prices on the iPad mini 7, beating the prices we saw on Black Friday by about $30.

Deals on cellular models are a bit rarer on Amazon, with one color of the 128GB cellular iPad mini 7 on sale for $499.00 and a few colors of the 256GB cellular iPad mini 7 on sale for $599.00, both $150 off.

You can also pair a new iPad mini with the Apple Pencil Pro for $94.99 on sale right now on Amazon, down from $129.00.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.