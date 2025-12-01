Cyber Monday AirPods Deals - Get Year's Best Prices on AirPods 4 ANC, AirPods Pro 3, and More

Cyber Monday is one of the best times of the year to shop for AirPods, and in 2025 we're tracking massive discounts across nearly every model, including AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 3.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



AirPods 4

Walmart has the AirPods 4 for $79.99 today, down from $129.00. We tracked this model about $9 cheaper over Black Friday, making Walmart's deal a solid second-best price. The model with Active Noise Cancellation is seeing a discount to $99.99 on Amazon, which is the match of its record low price.

AirPods Pro 3

The AirPods Pro 3 are available for $219.99, down from $249.00, which is another new all-time low price.

AirPods Max

If you're looking for the AirPods Max, Best Buy has the USB-C model for $399.99, down from $549.00, another record low price.

AirPods Pro 2

Finally, Woot has Apple's AirPods Pro 2 for $134.99, down from $249.00. The AirPods Pro 2 come in new condition from Woot, and with a one year Apple limited warranty. Overall, this is a solid second-best price on the AirPods Pro 2.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.