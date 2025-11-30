Today's Your Last Chance to Get Six Months of Apple TV for $5.99/Month

Apple is offering an Apple TV promotion for new and returning subscribers for Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year. Eligible customers can get six months of Apple TV for just $5.99 per month, and there's only one day left to get this deal before it ends on December 1.

After the six-month period, the subscription price will increase to $12.99, which is the regular price for the Apple TV service. At $5.99 per month, Apple is discounting Apple TV by over 50 percent. The deal will be available through December 1 on the Apple TV website.

Existing subscribers are not eligible for the discount, nor are customers who have subscriptions billed through a third-party service. It's also worth noting that you can get a bundle of Apple TV and Peacock Premium/Premium Plus at a discounted rate this season.

