Black Friday TV Deals Include Year's Best Prices on Samsung, Sony, LG, and Many More

One of the best items to shop for every Black Friday season is a TV set, and this year is no different, with hundreds of deals on TVs across numerous retailers. Below we're highlighting some of the best TV deals you can find right now at Sony, Samsung, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

One of the overall best early Black Friday TV deals is on the 75-inch Frame Pro at Samsung, available for $1,999.99, down from $3,199.99. You'll also find the 65-inch and 85-inch models on sale this week, plus the non-Pro 2025 models for up to $600 off, all of which are all-time low prices.



Amazon

Amazon's Black Friday TV deals are abundant, with most sales focusing on Smart Fire TV models with big discounts. You'll find brands like Insignia, Hisense, and Panasonic at solid low prices this season.

Sony

The TV deals at Sony are focused entirely on the company's Bravia line of Smart Google TVs, with up to $1,000 off select models.

Samsung

Samsung's discount across The Frame TV lineup is one of this Black Friday's best TV deals. You'll find as much as $1,200 off the latest 2025 models of The Frame and The Frame Pro, plus sales on Samsung's OLED/QLED sets.

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

