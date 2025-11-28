The Best Black Friday Mac Deals

Black Friday has a few lowest-ever prices on Apple's most popular Macs, including the M4 MacBook Air and brand new M5 MacBook Pro.

MacBook Pro

Amazon has dropped the price of the new M5 MacBook Pro to $1,349.00, down from $1,599.00. This is the 10-Core model with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD in Space Black, and it's a new all-time low price on the M5 MacBook Pro.

MacBook Air

Amazon is hosting best-ever prices across the entire M4 MacBook Air lineup for Black Friday. In total, you'll find $250 off every M4 MacBook Air notebook right now on Amazon, with both 13-inch and 15-inch models on sale.

Starting with the 13-inch models, Amazon has $250 off all three configurations of this notebook. Prices start at $749.00 for the 256GB model, then rise to $949.00 for the 16GB/512GB model and $1,149.00 for the 24GB/512GB model. Every deal represents an all-time low price on the M4 MacBook Air.

Moving to the larger display models, Amazon has both 512GB versions of the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air on sale this week, as well as the 256GB model. The 16GB/512GB model is available for $1,149.00 and the 24GB/512GB model is on sale for $1,349.00. Across the board, these are all record low prices on the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air.

Mac Mini

Amazon is taking $120 off the 256GB model of the M4 Mac mini in Black Friday deals, as well as $130 off 512GB models.

M4 iMac

Amazon has $150 off a few of Apple's M4 iMac, with prices starting at $1,149.00 for the entry-level model with 8-core, 16GB RAM, and 256GB.

