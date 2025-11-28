The Best Black Friday Mac Deals

by

Black Friday has a few lowest-ever prices on Apple's most popular Macs, including the M4 MacBook Air and brand new M5 MacBook Pro.

macbook black fridayNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

MacBook Pro

m5 macbook pro snow

Amazon has dropped the price of the new M5 MacBook Pro to $1,349.00, down from $1,599.00. This is the 10-Core model with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD in Space Black, and it's a new all-time low price on the M5 MacBook Pro.

$250 OFF
14-inch M5 MacBook Pro (16GB RAM/512GB) for $1,349.00

$250 OFF
14-inch M5 MacBook Pro (16GB RAM/1TB) for $1,549.00

MacBook Air

m4 macbook air snow

Amazon is hosting best-ever prices across the entire M4 MacBook Air lineup for Black Friday. In total, you'll find $250 off every M4 MacBook Air notebook right now on Amazon, with both 13-inch and 15-inch models on sale.

Starting with the 13-inch models, Amazon has $250 off all three configurations of this notebook. Prices start at $749.00 for the 256GB model, then rise to $949.00 for the 16GB/512GB model and $1,149.00 for the 24GB/512GB model. Every deal represents an all-time low price on the M4 MacBook Air.

$250 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $749.00

$250 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (16GB/512GB) for $949.00

$250 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (24GB/512GB) for $1,149.00

Moving to the larger display models, Amazon has both 512GB versions of the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air on sale this week, as well as the 256GB model. The 16GB/512GB model is available for $1,149.00 and the 24GB/512GB model is on sale for $1,349.00. Across the board, these are all record low prices on the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air.

$250 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $949.00

$250 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (16GB/512GB) for $1,149.00

$250 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (24GB/512GB) for $1,349.00

Mac Mini

mac mini snow

Amazon is taking $120 off the 256GB model of the M4 Mac mini in Black Friday deals, as well as $130 off 512GB models.

$120 OFF
M4 Mac Mini (256GB) for $479.00

$130 OFF
M4 Mac Mini (512GB) for $669.00

M4 iMac

Amazon has $150 off a few of Apple's M4 iMac, with prices starting at $1,149.00 for the entry-level model with 8-core, 16GB RAM, and 256GB.

$150 OFF
M4 iMac (8-core/256GB) for $1,149.00

$150 OFF
M4 iMac (10-core/256GB) for $1,349.00

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find this holiday season? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundups: Apple Black Friday, Apple Deals
Related Forum: Community Discussion

Popular Stories

apple store down feature

Here's Why the Apple Store is Going Down

Thursday November 27, 2025 1:01 pm PST by
Apple's online store is going down for a few hours on a rolling country-by-country basis right now, but do not get your hopes up for new products. Apple takes its online store down for a few hours ahead of Black Friday every year to tease/prepare for its annual gift card offer with the purchase of select products. The store already went down and came back online in Australia and New Zealand, ...
Read Full Article17 comments
Apple Foldable Thumb

Foldable iPhone to Debut These Three Breakthrough Features

Tuesday November 25, 2025 7:09 am PST by
Apple's first foldable iPhone is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models in fall 2026, and it's shaping up to include three standout features that could set it apart from the competition. The book-style foldable will reportedly feature an industry-first 24-megapixel under-display camera built into the inner display, according to a recent JP Morgan equity research report. That...
Read Full Article122 comments
streaming black friday 2025

Black Friday Streaming Deals Include Big Savings on Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV, and More

Monday November 24, 2025 8:03 am PST by
We've been focusing on deals on physical products over the past few weeks, but Black Friday is also a great time of year to purchase a streaming membership. Some of the biggest services have great discounts for new and select returning members this week, including Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a...
Read Full Article27 comments
iPhone Pocket Short

iPhone Pocket is Now Completely Sold Out Worldwide

Tuesday November 25, 2025 7:16 am PST by
Apple recently teamed up with Japanese fashion brand ISSEY MIYAKE to create the iPhone Pocket, a limited-edition knitted accessory designed to carry an iPhone. However, it is now completely sold out in all countries where it was released. iPhone Pocket became available to order on Apple's online store starting Friday, November 14, in the United States, France, China, Italy, Japan, Singapore, ...
Read Full Article136 comments
streaming black friday 2025

Best Black Friday Streaming Deals - Save Big on Apple TV, Disney+, Hulu, and More

Thursday November 27, 2025 1:14 pm PST by
We've been focusing on deals on physical products over the past few weeks, but Black Friday is also a great time of year to purchase a streaming membership. Some of the biggest services have great discounts for new and select returning members this week, including Apple TV, Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When...
Read Full Article20 comments
General Apps Messages Redux

Singapore Orders Changes to iMessage by December

Tuesday November 25, 2025 6:39 am PST by
Singapore has ordered Apple to block or filter messages on iMessage that impersonate government agencies, requiring the company to implement new anti-spoofing protections by December as part of efforts to curb rising online scams, the Straits Times reports. Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that it had issued an Implementation Directive to Apple under the Online Criminal Harms...
Read Full Article31 comments
General Black Friday Deals 25 Red Green

The 30+ Best Black Friday Apple Deals on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and More

Thursday November 27, 2025 6:46 am PST by
Black Friday is finally here, and as always this will be the best time of the year to shop for great deals, including popular Apple products like AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, and more. In this article, the majority of the discounts will be found on Amazon. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Read Full Article7 comments
iphone air camera

iPhone Air Flop Sparks Industry Retreat From Ultra-Thin Phones

Thursday November 27, 2025 3:14 am PST by
Apple's disappointing iPhone Air sales are causing major Chinese mobile vendors to scrap or freeze their own ultra-thin phone projects, according to reports coming out of Asia. Since the ‌iPhone Air‌ launched in September, there have been reports of poor sales and manufacturing cuts, while Apple's supply chain has scaled back shipments and production. Apple supplier Foxconn has...
Read Full Article202 comments