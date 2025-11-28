The Best Black Friday Deals on Apple HomeKit-Compatible Products

Black Friday deals have been running for most of November so you're probably tired of reading about them, but now it's actually Black Friday and some of the season's best deals are available for a limited time.



We've rounded up all of the smart home deals available on HomeKit devices and some non-HomeKit products that integrate well into an Apple ecosystem. This is a broad category, and we've got everything from lights and bird feeders to smart vacuums and air purifiers.



Lights

Philips Hue

There are notable discounts on Philips Hue lights, with up to 50 percent off. Some of these lights are rarely on sale, which makes the offerings worth checking out. We've listed the best deals, but make sure to check out the Philips Hue site for more. Some of the discounts are also available from Amazon, and there's also an on-site deal for a 30 percent discount when buying two or more products that aren't part of other sales, like landscape lighting.

Govee

Govee has a bunch of its Matter-enabled products available at a discount.

Nanoleaf

Nanoleaf is discounting most of its product lineup, with some steep cuts on permanent lights.

Eve

Eve Flare - $80, down from $110

Eve Light Strip - $30, down from $55

Smart Plugs, Dimmers, and Switches

Plugs

Switches

Smart Locks

Cameras

Sensors

Vacuums

Ecovacs is offering significant discounts on its Matter-enabled robot vacuums that connected to HomeKit.

X9 Pro Omni - $699.99, down from $1,299.99

X11 Omnicyclone - $999.999, down from $1,499.99

Eufy also has several robot vacuums that are available at a deep discount. The E28 is Matter-compatible, while the others are not.

SwitchBot

Bird Feeders

Bird feeders like the Bird Buddy make an excellent gift.

Miscellaneous

More Deals

For more Black Friday discounts on Apple devices, make sure to check out our Black Friday roundup.