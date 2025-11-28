The Best Black Friday Deals on Apple HomeKit-Compatible Products
Black Friday deals have been running for most of November so you're probably tired of reading about them, but now it's actually Black Friday and some of the season's best deals are available for a limited time.
We've rounded up all of the smart home deals available on HomeKit devices and some non-HomeKit products that integrate well into an Apple ecosystem. This is a broad category, and we've got everything from lights and bird feeders to smart vacuums and air purifiers.
Lights
Philips Hue
There are notable discounts on Philips Hue lights, with up to 50 percent off. Some of these lights are rarely on sale, which makes the offerings worth checking out. We've listed the best deals, but make sure to check out the Philips Hue site for more. Some of the discounts are also available from Amazon, and there's also an on-site deal for a 30 percent discount when buying two or more products that aren't part of other sales, like landscape lighting.
- 60W A19 3-Pack Hue White and Color Ambiance - $70, down from $110
- 3 BR30 Bulbs - $89.97, down from $179.97
- 75W White 4-Pack Hue White and Color Ambiance - $130, down from $198
- Festavia Permanent Outdoor Lights - $419, down from $599.99
- Hue Signe Floor Lamp - $239, down from $263
- Hue Play Sync Box 8k - $288.74, down from $384.99
- 250 LED Festavia String Lights - $145.19, down from $241.99
- 500 LED Festavia String Lights - $237.60, down from $396
- Philips Hue Calla Outdoor Pathway - $87, down from $143
- 75-inch Gradient Lightstrip - $151.80, down from $329.99
- Hue Go Table Lamp - $96.79, down from $175.99
- Hue Bloom Smart Table Lamp - $65, down from $88
- Philips Hue Indoor Light Strip - $47, down from $77
Govee
Govee has a bunch of its Matter-enabled products available at a discount.
- Govee Smart Table Lamp 2 - $54, down from $80
- Govee Floor Lamp 2 - $100, down from $165
- Govee Hexa Light Panels - $90, down from $180
- Govee LED Neon Rope Light - $100, down from $160
- Govee Mini Light Panels - $100, down from $150
- 100 ft Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights - $200, down from $330
- Govee Sparkle String Lights - $85, down from $150
- Govee E12 Smart Light Bulbs 4-Pack - $30, down from $450
- Govee Star Projector Lights - $70, down from $100
Nanoleaf
Nanoleaf is discounting most of its product lineup, with some steep cuts on permanent lights.
- 50 ft Nanoleaf Permanent Outdoor Lights - $60, down from $160
- 100 ft Nanoleaf Permanent Outdoor Lights - $118, down from $248
- Nanoleaf Smart Floor Lamp - $79, down from $120
- Nanoleaf Smart String Lights (300 LED) - $75, down from $150
- Nanoleaf LED Mask - $150, down from $250
- Nanoleaf Essentials Bulbs 4-Pack - $38, down from $50
- Nanoleaf LED Shapes Wall Lights - $127.50, down from $150
- Nanoleaf Triangles Wall Lights - $144, down from $190
- Nanoleaf Pegboard Desk Dock - $48, down from $60
Eve
- Eve Flare - $80, down from $110
- Eve Light Strip - $30, down from $55
Smart Plugs, Dimmers, and Switches
Plugs
- Tapo Matter Smart Plug Mini 3-Pack - $19, down from $31
- Kasa Matter Smart Plug 4-Pack - $38, down from $70
- TP-Link Tapo Matter Outdoor Smart Plug - $20, down from $30
- Eve Energy Outlet - $44, down from $55
Switches
- Lutron Diva Smart Dimmer Switch Kit - $100, down from $125
- Lutron Diva Smart Dimmer Kit Deluxe - $159.41, down from $199.15
- Lutron Caseta Dimmer Switch Kit, 2-Pack - $171.95, down from $214.95
- Lutron Smart Dimmer Light Switch - $59.46, down from $74.20
- Lutron Caseta Smart Dimmer Switch Kit - $151, down from $189.90
- Lutron Smart Light Switch 6-Pack - $356.70, down from $419.70
- Kasa Matter Smart Dimmer Switch - $57, down from $75
Smart Locks
- Aqara Smart Lock U100 - $120, down from $190
- Aqara Smart Lock U300 - $150, down from $230
- Aqara Smart Lock U50 - $90, down from $150
- Level Lock With Matter - $200, down from $250
- Schlage Encode Plus Smart Wi-Fi Lock - $250, down from $330
- Yale Assure Lock 2 - $200, down from $300
Cameras
- Aqara Camera Hub G5 Pro - $120, down from $180
- Aqara Doorbell Camera Hub G410 - $95, down from $130
- Aqara Camera Protect Kit Y100 - $90, down from $140
- Aqara Camera Hub Indoor G2H Pro - $55, down from $70
- Aqara G100 - $30, down from $35
- EufyCam 2C Pro - $70, down from $150
- EufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit - $120, down from $200
Sensors
- Eve Door and Window, 3-Pack - $84.50, down from $130
- Eve Water Guard - $80, down from $110
- Aqara Water Leak Sensor 3-Pack - $37, down from $65
- Aqara Temperature and Humidity Sensor - $16, down from $21
- Ecobee Smart Sensor 2-Pack - $80, down from $100
Vacuums
Ecovacs is offering significant discounts on its Matter-enabled robot vacuums that connected to HomeKit.
- X9 Pro Omni - $699.99, down from $1,299.99
- X11 Omnicyclone - $999.999, down from $1,499.99
Eufy also has several robot vacuums that are available at a deep discount. The E28 is Matter-compatible, while the others are not.
- Eufy Robot Vacuum E28 - $700, down from $1,400
- Eufy Robot Vacuum S1 Pro - $700, down from $1,500
- Eufy Robot Vacuum e25 - $600, down from $1,300
SwitchBot
- SwitchBot K11+ Vacuum and Mop - $192, down from $400
- SwitchBot S20 Robot Vacuum - $340, down from $560
Bird Feeders
Bird feeders like the Bird Buddy make an excellent gift.
- Bird Buddy Lite - $99, down from $198
- Bird Buddy Pro Solar - $149, down from $249
- Nature Station - $249, down from $249
- Birdfy Solar Smart Bird Feeder - $119, down from $200
- Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder - $100, down from $120
- Birdfy Metal Bird Feeder - $160, down from $250
Miscellaneous
- SwitchBot Matter Air Purifier - $90, down from $130
- Meross Smart Garage Door Opener Remote - $40, down from $60
- Airversa HomeKit Air Purifier - $102, down from $120
- Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced - $150, down from $200
- Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium - $220, down from $260
More Deals
For more Black Friday discounts on Apple devices, make sure to check out our Black Friday roundup.