Apple Releases 2025 Holiday Season TV Ad: 'A Critter Carol'

by

Apple today shared its annual holiday season ad, titled A Critter Carol, as well as a behind-the-scenes video showing how it was made.


In the short film, set in a snowy forest, a group of woodland critters use a lost iPhone 17 Pro to film themselves singing about the gift of friendship. Later, the owner of the iPhone finds the device with help from the Find My app on his Apple Watch, and he then discovers the critters' heartwarming recording.

The critters — a raccoon, bear, owl, deer, squirrel, and others — are handcrafted puppets.

The short film was shot entirely on the iPhone 17 Pro, according to Apple, although the fine print says that additional hardware and software was used. The behind-the-scenes video shows how the ad was made by puppeteers, and how the typography used throughout the campaign was meticulously handprinted from wood blocks.


Apple says the short film, directed by award-winning Australian filmmaker Mark Molloy, underscores the irreplaceable value of human creativity.

The ad showcases the iPhone 17 Pro's advanced camera capabilities, such as 8× zoom, Center Stage selfies, and Dual Capture with the front and rear cameras.

"I was surprised by the power of the iPhone 17 Pro because it allowed me to capture the story in a truly immersive way," said Molloy.

The ad was released just in time for U.S. Thanksgiving.

Top Rated Comments

Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
43 minutes ago at 06:03 am
Really cute. I like it
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
woolypants Avatar
woolypants
42 minutes ago at 06:04 am
Somebody at Apple really likes Muppets-style puppets, given this and their investment in Fraggle Rock.

I'm not complaining. I wish somebody would do something as irreverent and anarchic as The Muppets back in the day. Nowadays it's too saccharine and safe.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ctrlos Avatar
Ctrlos
37 minutes ago at 06:08 am
What a lovely advert! The commitment to puppets and practical effects is most commendable.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nin4nin Avatar
nin4nin
31 minutes ago at 06:15 am
That’s a sweet memory from Flight of the Conchords. I’m glad the chose to change the line about breaking your balls ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
djinn Avatar
djinn
15 minutes ago at 06:30 am
Well done.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments