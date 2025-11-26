ChatGPT Voice Mode Now Works Inside Your Existing Conversation

OpenAI has updated the voice feature in its ChatGPT app so that voice conversations now happen directly inside an ongoing chat instead of forcing users into a separate voice-only session.



The change means responses now appear in real-time with text – plus any visuals like images and maps – as you speak, making switching between voice and text smoother while preserving chat history and context.

Previously, when you used "Advanced Voice Mode," voice chats opened in their own window, which would exit your current conversation and knock you out of your workflow. The update means voice and text interactions are now integrated in one seamless conversation thread.

Users who prefer the old separate voice mode, characterized by the floating orb, can easily revert back to it via Settings ➝ Voice Mode ➝ Separate mode. The option is available on both ChatGPT for web and mobile apps updated to the latest version.