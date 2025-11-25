Black Friday Prices Now Available for Apple Pencil Pro ($94.99), AirTag ($17.97), and iPhone 17 Cases ($25)

Amazon is hosting numerous steep Black Friday discounts this week, including big markdowns on popular Apple accessories like the Apple Pencil Pro, AirTag, and iPhone 17 cases.



Apple Pencil Pro

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the Apple Pencil Pro, this accessory just hit $94.99 on Amazon, down from $129.00. This beats the previous sale price by about $5 and is a new all-time low price.

AirTag

Amazon has Apple's AirTag 4-Pack for $64.98, down from $99.00. This is a match of the all-time low price on the accessory.

If you're shopping for just one AirTag, Amazon has the AirTag 1-Pack for $17.97, which is another all-time low price.

iPhone 17 Cases

Amazon this week has big discounts across Apple's Clear, Silicone, and TechWoven Cases for the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air lineup. Items on sale include Clear, Silicone, and TechWoven Cases for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air.

Clear Case - $25.00, down from $49.00

iPhone 17

Clear Case - $27.98, down from $49.00

Silicone Case - $25.00, down from $49.00

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.