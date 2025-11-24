Get the M2 MacBook Air for Just $649 During Best Buy's Black Friday Sale

Best Buy today is discounting the previous generation 13-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) to $649.00, down from $799.00. This sale is available in Starlight and Midnight, and Best Buy provides free two-day shipping or local pickup if your local Best Buy has stock.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The Silver option displays an even steeper discount, but we haven't seen this model in stock in weeks, so the current $150 discount offered for the other colors is your best bet. This is still a great low price on the M2 MacBook Air, which should be a perfect laptop for anyone looking to accomplish day-to-day tasks like checking email and streaming video.

Mac deals are in abundance for Black Friday 2025, and the newer M4 MacBook Air is one of the best all-around discounts during this year's event. On Amazon, you can get the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air for $749.00 and the 15-inch model for $949.00, but be sure to check our Best Black Friday deals post for even more Apple-related deals.

For everything else, we're keeping track of the season's best deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.