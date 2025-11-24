Apple News Loses CNN

American multinational news company CNN has abruptly pulled its content from Apple News, Semafor reports.



CNN quietly removed its stories from ‌Apple News‌ over the weekend and there is no longer a feed from the network to subscribe to in the app. This effectively ends its distribution agreement with Apple while the two sides negotiate new terms. Discussions are apparently ongoing and CNN's content could return if a new deal is reached.

CNN recently launched a paid subscription service and began placing more of its reporting behind a paywall. The network now offers a $29.99-per-year articles-only tier and a $69.99-per-year "All Access" plan that combines written stories with its streaming service.

Major news firms including People and Condé Nast brands have leaned into ‌Apple News‌, but other media companies have been cautious about adopting the platform since its debut. CNN was present from the launch of the app in 2015.