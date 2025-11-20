Matter 1.5 Launches With Camera Support

The Connectivity Standards Alliance that counts Apple as a member today released Matter 1.5, the latest version of the cross-platform smart home standard. Matter 1.5 includes support for cameras, closures, and soil sensors, along with updated energy management capabilities.



Matter 1.5 will allow for Matter-enabled cameras without custom APIs or integrations. Matter cameras support live video and audio streaming through WebRTC, enabling two-way talk and local and remote access. Multi-stream specifications are supported, as are pan-tilt-zoom controls, motion detection, privacy zones, and flexible storage options. Clip playback and storage are handled by the device maker or platform, and on-camera audio and video analysis is not available.

The specification will work with doorbell cameras, indoor and outdoor security cameras, flood light cameras, baby and nanny cameras, pan/tilt cameras, and more. Cameras can connect with Wi-Fi, PoE, or Ethernet. There is built-in backward compatibility for most modern cameras, but manufacturers will need to decide which devices will get support.

There is an updated and unified approach to closures, a category that includes devices like window shades, drapes, awnings, gates, and garage doors. Different kinds of motion are supported, such as sliding, rotating, and opening, along with multiple configurations.

The Alliance says that consumers can expect more consistent and flexible control of closures across apps and ecosystems, along with clear knowledge of whether a device like a garage door is open or closed.

For plant care, Matter 1.5 adds support for soil sensors. Soil sensors are able to measure soil moisture and temperature, and can be combined with Matter-based water valves or irrigation systems for automating watering.

Matter 1.5 includes new energy management features. Utilities, grid operators, and energy services can provide real-time and forecasted pricing, tariff, and carbon data with devices. Devices can use the information to estimate and report true energy costs and carbon impact. Better smart metering support provides more accurate cost and consumption tracking.

Now that the Matter 1.5 standard has been released, manufacturers will be able to develop new kinds of Matter devices, and platforms will be able to integrate support for those devices.

