Get the 14-Inch M4 MacBook Pro for $1,299 ($300 Off)

B&H Photo is hosting a new Black Friday sale, which includes a few record low prices on Apple's 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro. B&H Photo provides free two-day shipping to most residences in the United States.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with B&H Photo. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the 16GB RAM/512GB SSD 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro for $1,299.00, down from $1,599.00, and the 24GB RAM/1TB model for $1,699.00, down from $1,999.00.

Both of these are $300 discounts on the original prices of the M4 MacBook Pro, which is now the previous generation model. If you're looking for the newest 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro, you can find great deals in our guide on the best Mac deals for Black Friday.

