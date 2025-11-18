The Best Early Black Friday Mac Deals

by

We're getting closer to Black Friday, which lands next week on Friday, November 28. In the lead-up to the shopping holiday, we're tracking a few lowest-ever prices on Apple's most popular Macs, including the M4 MacBook Air and brand new M5 MacBook Pro.

macbook black fridayNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

If you're looking for something other than Macs, be sure to visit our Black Friday Roundup for all of the best deals and discounts happening this season. For more Apple-specific devices currently on sale, our main post on the best current Apple Black Friday deals is the best place to look.

MacBook Air

m4 macbook air snow

Amazon is hosting best-ever prices across the entire M4 MacBook Air lineup for Black Friday. In total, you'll find $249 off every M4 MacBook Air notebook right now on Amazon, with both 13-inch and 15-inch models on sale.

Starting with the 13-inch models, Amazon has $249 off all three configurations of this notebook. Prices start at $749.99 for the 256GB model, then rise to $949.99 for the 16GB/512GB model and $1,149.99 for the 24GB/512GB model. Every deal represents a new all-time low price on the M4 MacBook Air.

$249 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $749.99

$249 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (16GB/512GB) for $949.99

$249 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (24GB/512GB) for $1,149.99

Moving to the larger display models, Amazon has both 512GB versions of the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air on sale this week, as well as the 256GB model. The 16GB/512GB model is available for $1,149.99 and the 24GB/512GB model is on sale for $1,349.99. Across the board, these are all record low prices on the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air.

$249 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $949.99

$249 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (16GB/512GB) for $1,149.99

$249 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (24GB/512GB) for $1,349.99

MacBook Pro

m5 macbook pro snow

Amazon has dropped the price of the new M5 MacBook Pro to $1,473.00, down from $1,599.00. This is the 10-Core model with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD in Space Black, and it's a new all-time low price on the M5 MacBook Pro.

$126 OFF
14-inch M5 MacBook Pro (16GB RAM/512GB) for $1,473.00

$151 OFF
14-inch M5 MacBook Pro (16GB RAM/1TB) for $1,648.00

If you're shopping for any other models of the M5 MacBook Pro, you'll want to take a look at our exclusive offers at Expercom. In regards to the higher-end models you'll find the best prices here, and our discount has been applied automatically to every computer. Some examples of deals are listed below.

Note: We're currently seeing an issue where clicking on the Expercom links may not show the discounted pricing. Opening the links in a new tab/window or manually copying and pasting them into your browser should, however, work. The issue seems to only affect Safari, with Chrome, Firefox, and several other browsers working fine in our testing.

Mac Mini

mac mini snow

Amazon is taking $100 off the 256GB model of the M4 Mac mini in early Black Friday deals, as well as over $100 off 512GB models.

$100 OFF
M4 Mac Mini (256GB) for $499.00

$110 OFF
M4 Mac Mini (24GB/512GB) for $889.00

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.

