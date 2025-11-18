The Best Early Black Friday Mac Deals

We're getting closer to Black Friday, which lands next week on Friday, November 28. In the lead-up to the shopping holiday, we're tracking a few lowest-ever prices on Apple's most popular Macs, including the M4 MacBook Air and brand new M5 MacBook Pro.

MacBook Air

Amazon is hosting best-ever prices across the entire M4 MacBook Air lineup for Black Friday. In total, you'll find $249 off every M4 MacBook Air notebook right now on Amazon, with both 13-inch and 15-inch models on sale.

Starting with the 13-inch models, Amazon has $249 off all three configurations of this notebook. Prices start at $749.99 for the 256GB model, then rise to $949.99 for the 16GB/512GB model and $1,149.99 for the 24GB/512GB model. Every deal represents a new all-time low price on the M4 MacBook Air.

Moving to the larger display models, Amazon has both 512GB versions of the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air on sale this week, as well as the 256GB model. The 16GB/512GB model is available for $1,149.99 and the 24GB/512GB model is on sale for $1,349.99. Across the board, these are all record low prices on the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air.

MacBook Pro

Amazon has dropped the price of the new M5 MacBook Pro to $1,473.00, down from $1,599.00. This is the 10-Core model with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD in Space Black, and it's a new all-time low price on the M5 MacBook Pro.

If you're shopping for any other models of the M5 MacBook Pro, you'll want to take a look at our exclusive offers at Expercom. In regards to the higher-end models you'll find the best prices here, and our discount has been applied automatically to every computer. Some examples of deals are listed below.

Mac Mini

Amazon is taking $100 off the 256GB model of the M4 Mac mini in early Black Friday deals, as well as over $100 off 512GB models.

