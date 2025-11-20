HomePod Gets Rare Discount at Best Buy

Best Buy is discounting Apple's second generation HomePod to $269.99 this week, down from $299.00. This deal is available in both Midnight and White color options, and right now we're only tracking a discount at Best Buy.

Discounts on the HomePod have been extremely rare, with the last notable discount occurring in the summer of 2024, over a year ago. Today's deal isn't an all-time low price, but considering the infrequency of HomePod sales, it's a solid sale for anyone on the market for the smart speaker.

