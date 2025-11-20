AirPods Pro 3 Drop to New Low Price of $219.99 on Amazon

Apple's AirPods Pro 3 have hit a new all-time low price of $219.99 today on Amazon, down from $249.00. This is only the second time we've tracked a deal on the brand new earbuds, and today's deal beats Amazon's previous low price by about $20.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The AirPods Pro 3 have 2x better Active Noise Cancellation than the prior-generation AirPods Pro 2, better audio quality, a revised fit that's meant to improve comfort and stability, Live Translation for in-person conversations, and heart rate sensing for workouts.

In other AirPods deals, the AirPods 4 with ANC is available for $109.99 on Amazon, down from $179.00, and the AirPods Max (USB-C) is available for $429.99, down from $549.00. Regarding the AirPods 4 with ANC deal, this is a new record low price on this model.

