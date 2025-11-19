T-Mobile Won't Offer Free Apple TV Subscription Anymore

T-Mobile's Apple TV On Us promotion is ending, and T-Mobile has been informing customers that access to the ‌Apple TV‌ streaming service will no longer be free starting on January 1, 2026.



Going forward, T-Mobile subscribers with a higher-tier plan like Experience More, Experience Beyond, Go5G Plus, Magenta Plus, and more can get discounted access to Apple TV, but will need to pay a $3 per month fee.

T-Mobile has offered customers free ‌Apple TV‌ streaming access since 2021, but earlier this year, Apple increased the price of the ‌Apple TV‌ service from $9.99 per month to $12.99 per month. T-Mobile will now only provide a $9.99 per month discount, requiring customers to pay the difference.

Carriers have been pulling back on freebies in recent months. Verizon recently ended free Apple Arcade access, and it has unbundled its plans from free perks. Verizon now offers discounts for streaming add-ons, but it does not provide them for free except for some legacy subscribers who have not updated to newer plans. Verizon also nixed its loyalty discounts.

T-Mobile recently ended its Jump on Demand leasing program, and discontinued its partnership with Google offering unlimited Google Photos storage.