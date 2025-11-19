M5 iPad Pro Black Friday Deals Hit Amazon and Best Buy With Up to $169 Off

Amazon and Best Buy today opened up big discounts across the M5 iPad Pro lineup, offering as much as $169 off select tablets. Prices now start at $925.00 for the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M5 iPad Pro at Amazon, down from $999.00. This specific tablet has been slowly dropping in price all month, and Amazon's sale today is now the best-ever price.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

For the larger models, you can save up to $169 on the 13-inch M5 iPad Pro on Amazon this week. If you're shopping for the 2TB Nano-Texture Glass Wi-Fi model, Amazon has this tablet for $2,230.00, down from $2,399.00, as well as a few other 13-inch models between $50 and $137 off.

In regards to the Best Buy discounts, you don't need to have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership in order to see these deals. On Amazon, all sales have been applied automatically and don't need any coupon codes to see the final sale prices.



11-Inch M5 iPad Pro

13-Inch M5 iPad Pro

