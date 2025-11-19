Black Friday TV Deals Include Year's Best Prices on Samsung, Sony, LG, and Many More
One of the best items to shop for every Black Friday season is a TV set, and this year is no different, with hundreds of deals on TVs across numerous retailers. Below we're highlighting some of the best TV deals you can find right now at Sony, Samsung, and more.
One of the overall best early Black Friday TV deals is on the 75-inch Frame Pro at Samsung, available for $1,999.99, down from $3,199.99. You'll also find the 65-inch and 85-inch models on sale this week, plus the non-Pro 2025 models for up to $600 off, all of which are all-time low prices.
Amazon
Amazon's Black Friday TV deals are abundant, with most sales focusing on Smart Fire TV models with big discounts. You'll find brands like Insignia, Hisense, and Panasonic at solid low prices this season.
- 50-inch Insignia LED 4K Smart Fire TV - $169.99, down from $299.99
- 55-inch Hisense QLED 4K Smart Fire TV - $239.99, down from $429.99
- 65-inch Hisense QLED 4K Smart Fire TV - $349.99, down from $549.99
- 70-inch Panasonic Smart Fire TV - $549.99, down from $629.99
- 65-inch Samsung QLED Smart TV - $697.99, down from $897.99
- 75-inch LG Mini LED 4K Smart TV - $896.99, down from $1,096.99
- 65-inch Sony Bravia Mini LED 4K Smart Google TV - $998.00, down from $1,499.00
- 85-inch Sony Bravia Mini LED 4K Smart Google TV - $3,798.00, down from $4,799.00
Sony
The TV deals at Sony are focused entirely on the company's Bravia line of Smart Google TVs, with up to $1,000 off select models.
- 43-inch Bravia LED 4K HDR Google TV - $419.99 ($80 off)
- 55-inch Bravia OLED 4K HDR Google TV - $999.99 ($500 off)
- 65-inch Bravia Mini LED 4K HDR Google TV - $999.99 ($500 off)
- 65-inch Bravia 4K HDR Google TV - $1,499.99 ($500 off)
- 65-inch Bravia II QD-OLED 4K HDR Google TV - $2,299.99 ($1,000 off)
Samsung
Samsung's discount across The Frame TV lineup is one of this Black Friday's best TV deals. You'll find as much as $1,200 off the latest 2025 models of The Frame and The Frame Pro, plus sales on Samsung's OLED/QLED sets.
- The Frame (2025 Models) - Save up to $600
- The Frame Pro - $1,999.99, down from $3,199.99
- 65-inch OLED S90C TV - $1,699.99, down from $2,699.99
- 65-inch Neo QLED 4K TV - $1,799.99, down from $2,699.99
- 77-inch OLED S90F TV - $1,999.99, down from $3,499.99
- 75-inch Neo QLED QN90D TV - $1,799.99, down from $3,299.99
Walmart
- 55-inch Element 4K Google TV - $299.99, down from $374.99
- 55-inch Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV - $348.00, down from $499.99
- 75-inch Hisense QLED 4K Roku Smart TV - $378.00, down from $499.00
- 98-inch TCL 4K QLED Google TV - $998.00, down from $1,798.00
- 65-inch LG 4K OLED Smart TV - $1,396.99, down from $2,499.99
Best Buy
- 65-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV - $329.99 ($140 off)
- 75-inch Insignia QLED Smart Fire TV - $449.99 ($200 off)
- 75-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV - $579.99 ($120 off)
- 55-inch TCL 4K Smart TV - $599.99 ($700 off)
- 86-inch LG 4K Smart TV - $799.99 ($300 off)
- 65-inch Samsung The Frame 4K Smart TV - $1,199.99 ($600 off)
Target
- 32-inch Vizio LED Smart TV - $99.99, down from $119.99
- 43-inch LG 4K Smart TV - $229.99, down from $279.99
- 55-inch TCL 4K HDR QLED Smart Google TV - $279.99, down from $449.99
- TCL 4K HDR QLED Smart Google TV - $379.99, down from $549.99
- 65-inch LG 4K Smart TV - $379.99, down from $479.99
- 65-inch Samsung The Frame 4K Smart TV - $1,199.99, down from $1,699.99
