Apple Begins Selling Refurbished iPad Air With M3 Chip at a Discount

Apple recently added iPad Air models with the M3 chip to its refurbished store in the United States and many European countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, and others.



This is the first time the iPad Air with the M3 chip has been available in Apple's refurbished store since the device was released in March this year.

As usual, the refurbished models are discounted by approximately 15% compared to new models. In the United States, for example, the 11-inch iPad Air with the M3 chip, 128GB of storage, and Wi-Fi only is available for $509, compared to $599 new.

Apple says its refurbished iPads include a new battery and outer shell, a new box, and all accessories, including a 20W USB-C power adapter and/or a USB-C charging cable depending on the country. Apple says it puts refurbished devices through a "thorough cleaning process and inspection," resulting in a like-new condition.

All refurbished iPads are covered by Apple's one-year warranty. AppleCare+ is available.

While some savings can be had here, better iPad deals are often available through Amazon.