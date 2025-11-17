New Black Friday AirTag Deal Has 1-Pack for Just $17.99

Amazon and Best Buy today have introduced a new record low price on the AirTag 1-Pack, available for just $17.99, down from $29.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is a new record low price on the solo AirTag, just beating out the low price we first tracked last week. Amazon also has an ongoing lowest-ever price on the AirTag 4-Pack, on sale for $64.99, down from $99.00.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.