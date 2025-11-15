Apple Watch Series 10 Gets Massive $150 Discounts on Amazon

Amazon has discounted the 46mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10 to a new all-time low price this weekend, available for $279.00, down from $429.00. There are three models available at this price: Jet Black Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band, Jet Black Aluminum Case with Ink Sport Loop, and Rose Gold Aluminum Case with Plum Sport Loop.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is the price that the 42mm GPS model is typically discounted to, and represents the biggest markdown we've tracked to date on any Apple Watch Series 10 model. We aren't currently tracking any similar deals on the 42mm GPS models on Amazon, but if they appear we'll update this article with those deals.

Apple Watch deals are some of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen so far this month, with all-time low prices available for Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3, and Apple Watch SE 2. We've provided a quick list of the best deals below.

SE 2

SE 3

Ultra 3

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.