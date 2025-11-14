Get an AirTag for Just $18.00 Today on Amazon

Apple's AirTag 4-Pack has been available at an all-time low price thanks to early Black Friday deals this month, and today the 1-Pack has finally joined in on the savings. You can get the AirTag 1-Pack for just $18.00, down from $29.00.

This is a new record low price on the solo AirTag, and it beats past Amazon sales by about $6. Both AirTag models have a November 19 estimated delivery date for free shipping, but Prime members should see same-day delivery in many locations.

You can get the AirTag 4-Pack for $64.99, down from $99.00. This is a match for the best price we've ever seen on the AirTag 4-Pack.

