Apple and OpenAI Must Face xAI Lawsuit Over Siri Integration

Apple and OpenAI were not able to get a lawsuit filed by Elon Musk's xAI startup dismissed, reports Bloomberg. Texas District Judge Mark Pittman said today that Apple and OpenAI will need to continue on with the lawsuit and submit filings arguing their case.

xAI sued Apple and OpenAI in August 2025, accusing the two companies of conspiring to dominate the AI market. The lawsuit came after Musk complained that his apps X and Grok had not been featured in the App Store's "Must Have" apps section.

The lawsuit claimed that Apple was "blindsided by major innovations in AI," leading it to team up with OpenAI in a "desperate bid to protect its smartphone monopoly." It referenced Siri's ChatGPT integration, because Apple has not established deals with other companies for ‌Siri‌ integration. xAI said that if iPhone users want to access a generative AI chatbot, "they have no choice but to use ChatGPT, even if they would prefer to use more innovative and imaginative products like xAI's Grok."

‌iPhone‌ users can, of course, download any chatbot app from the ‌App Store‌, but xAI said that apps do not have the same "functionality, usability, and integration" as ChatGPT does with ‌‌Siri‌‌. The lawsuit also accused Apple of "deprioritizing" the apps of competing generative AI chatbots, and depriving Grok of data from billions of ‌iPhone‌ users because Grok isn't integrated with ‌Siri‌ like ChatGPT. The lawsuit claims that xAI "sought an integration" with Apple Intelligence, and was denied.

In a filing earlier this month, Apple and OpenAI both argued that the lawsuit is flawed because there is no exclusivity deal that prevents Apple from integrating other chatbots into ‌Siri‌.

xAI has asked the court to put a stop to Apple and OpenAI's "anticompetitive scheme," and help it "recover billions in damages."