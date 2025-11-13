Apple Releases Second macOS Tahoe 26.2 Public Beta With Edge Light

Apple today provided public beta testers with the second beta of an upcoming macOS Tahoe 26.2 update for testing purposes. The public beta comes a day after Apple provided the beta to developers.



After signing up for beta testing on Apple's beta site, public beta testers can download the updates using the Software Update section in the System Settings app.

macOS Tahoe 26.2 beta 2 adds an Edge Light feature for video calls. Edge Light provides a light border around the edges of the Mac's display, mimicking the look of a physical ring light to improve lighting in darkened rooms.

Edge Light uses the Neural Engine for positioning, so it is optimally placed around your face in the video frame. Light color can be adjusted from warm to cool, and the feature is available in video conferencing apps alongside other options like backgrounds, Portrait mode, and Voice Isolation. It is available on Macs that support Apple silicon.

The macOS Tahoe 26.2 beta is limited to developers and public beta testers right now, but it won't be a long testing period. We'll likely see Apple release the update right around mid-December given past launch timelines.