macOS Tahoe 26.2 Gets Edge Light Feature for Video Calls

The second beta of macOS 26.2 introduces a new Edge Light feature that's designed for video calls on FaceTime and other video calling platforms. It adds a light border around the edges of your Mac's display, providing improved lighting. Apple says that it is meant to help you look your best on video calls.



Edge Light mimics a ring light, eliminating the need for a separate device. It can provide illumination when you're in a dark room, and customize the light to match the brightness of the ambient lighting.

The Mac's Apple Neural Engine is able to detect your face, relative size, and location in the video frame to position the light appropriately, and it will fade out to allow you to access content on your screen when needed by detecting your mouse cursor. You can adjust the color of the light using a slider that transitions between warm and cool options.

Edge Light can be accessed in the settings of video conferencing apps alongside other options like backgrounds, Portrait mode, Studio Light, and Voice Isolation. The feature is available on Macs that support Apple silicon, and it works with both webcams and external cameras that are connected.

On Macs from 2024 and later, Edge Light can turn on automatically when ambient lighting in the room drops.

Developers can try Edge Light today, and macOS Tahoe 26.2 is set to launch to the public in December.