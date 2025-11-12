Apple Releases Second watchOS 26.2, tvOS 26.2 and visionOS 26.2 Betas

Apple today provided developers with the second betas of upcoming watchOS 26.2, tvOS 26.2, and visionOS 26.2 betas for testing purposes. The software comes a week after Apple seeded the first betas.



The software updates are available through the Settings app on each device, and because these are developer betas, a free developer account is required.

watchOS 26.2 features updated Sleep Score ranges that better match how people might be feeling after a night's rest.

In tvOS 26.2, Apple added support for creating a profile without an Apple Account, plus there is a dedicated Apple TV app kids mode for profiles created for kids.

We don't know what new features might be added in watchOS 26.2, visionOS 26.2, and tvOS 26.2. Apple doesn't typically provide release notes for betas, so we might not know what's new until the software updates see a public launch unless there are outward-facing changes.

The new updates will probably launch sometime between December 9 and December 16, given Apple's historical release timelines for .2 updates.