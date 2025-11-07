tvOS 26.2 Lets You Create Apple TV Profiles Without an Account, Adds Dedicated Kids Mode

by

With tvOS 26.2, Apple is changing the way that profiles work on the Apple TV. It's now possible to create a profile without an Apple Account, which is particularly useful for guest profiles and profiles for children.

tvos 26 2 create profile
In the ‌Apple TV‌ Settings app's profiles section, the "Add New Profile" option no longer requests that users sign in with an Apple device or manually with an Apple Account.

Alongside the Apple Account sign in, there is a "Create Profile" option that only requires a name, a profile rating, and a yes or no question about whether the new user is a child.

tvos 26 2 kids profile
Selecting yes limits content to a PG rating by default, but there is a customize option for more granular control. Users can select ratings for TV shows and movies that are appropriate for the child based on their age. All of the standard TV show and movie ratings are available to select. Creating a child account and choosing a rating changes the ‌Apple TV‌ content that is available to the child. The ‌Apple TV‌ app will only show content that is appropriate for the limits that have been established for the account.

tvos 26 2 kids profile customization
In tvOS 26.1, the latest public version of tvOS, profiles require an Apple Account. The TV app has a dedicated children's section and parents can set up parental controls to limit access, but it is not the full kids-only ‌Apple TV‌ view that's in tvOS 26.2.

tvos 26 2 kids apple tv app
The ‌Apple TV‌ app in tvOS 26.2 does not show any adult content when a child's profile is signed in, including in the Store and Library sections of the app. Only kids shows and movies are available to watch or purchase.

Years ago prior to the launch of tvOS 14, there were rumors of a dedicated kids mode for the ‌Apple TV‌, but that didn't materialize. The changes in tvOS 26.2 are the closest Apple has come to an ‌Apple TV‌ experience just for children.

When a kids profile is active, it only applies to the ‌Apple TV‌ app. All other apps are visible and accessible to the user, and any app can be downloaded from the App Store. Parental controls still need to be used to limit access to content outside of the ‌Apple TV‌ app.

Setting up an adult profile allows for unrestricted access to the content on the ‌Apple TV‌, so adults in the home that don't have an Apple Account can also now have their own profiles with their own content recommendations. Any account that is created without an Apple Account can be deleted or can be upgraded to add an Apple Account at a later time.

Profiles on tvOS 26.2 say that they may also show up on certain third-party devices, so accounts for children may also be accessible on devices with the ‌Apple TV‌ app, like smart TVs.

tvOS 26.2 is available for developers and public beta testers at the current time, and it is expected to launch sometime around the middle of December.

Related Roundup: Apple TV
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: Apple TV and Home Theater

Popular Stories

iOS 26

iOS 26.1 Available Now With These 8 New Features

Monday November 3, 2025 5:54 am PST by
Following more than a month of beta testing, Apple released iOS 26.1 on Monday, November 3. The update includes a handful of new features and changes, including the ability to adjust the look of Liquid Glass and more. Below, we outline iOS 26.1's key new features. Liquid Glass Toggle iOS 26.1 lets you choose your preferred look for Liquid Glass. In the Settings app, under Display...
Read Full Article
2024 iPhone Boxes Feature

Apple Adjusts Trade-In Values for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and More

Thursday November 6, 2025 11:12 am PST by
Apple today updated its trade-in values for select iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models. Trade-ins can be completed on Apple's website, or at an Apple Store. The charts below provide an overview of Apple's current and previous trade-in values in the U.S., according to its website. Maximum values for most devices either decreased or saw no change, but the iPad Air received a slight bump. ...
Read Full Article63 comments
Finder Siri Feature

Apple's New Siri Will Be Powered By Google Gemini

Wednesday November 5, 2025 11:57 am PST by
The smarter, more capable version of Siri that Apple is developing will be powered by Google Gemini, reports Bloomberg. Apple will pay Google approximately $1 billion per year for a 1.2 trillion parameter artificial intelligence model that was developed by Google. For context, parameters are a measure of how a model understands and responds to queries. More parameters generally means more...
Read Full Article362 comments
Liquid Glass General Feature

Apple Shares Liquid Glass Design Gallery

Thursday November 6, 2025 2:45 pm PST by
Apple is promoting the new Liquid Glass design in iOS 26, showing off the ways that third-party developers are embracing the aesthetic in their apps. On its developer website, Apple is featuring a visual gallery that demonstrates how "teams of all sizes" are creating Liquid Glass experiences. The gallery features examples of Liquid Glass in apps for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac. Apple...
Read Full Article99 comments
Apple Logo Spotlight

Report: Apple to Launch These New Products in 2026

Sunday November 2, 2025 5:34 am PST by
Apple is planning to launch at least 15 new products in 2026, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman outlined what to expect from Apple in 2026 in the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter. He said the company is heading "into one of its most pivotal years in recent memory," with the rollout of major new Apple Intelligence features, intense regulatory pressure on the App Store,...
Read Full Article55 comments
iOS 26

Apple Releases iOS 26.1 With Liquid Glass Toggle, Slide to Stop Alarm, New Apple Intelligence Languages and More

Monday November 3, 2025 1:11 pm PST by
Apple today released iOS 26.1, the first major update to the iOS 26 operating system that came out in September, iOS 26.1 comes over a month after iOS 26 launched. ‌iOS 26‌.1 is compatible with the ‌iPhone‌ 11 series and later, as well as the second-generation ‌iPhone‌ SE. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones over-the-air by going to Settings > General >...
Read Full Article179 comments
apple watch se 3 always on

Apple to Remove iPhone-Apple Watch Wi-Fi Sync in EU With iOS 26.2

Thursday November 6, 2025 4:37 am PST by
Apple in iOS 26.2 will disable automatic Wi-Fi network syncing between iPhone and Apple Watch in the European Union to comply with the bloc's regulations, suggests a new report. Normally, when an iPhone connects to a new Wi-Fi network, it automatically shares the network credentials with the paired Apple Watch. This allows the watch to connect to the same network independently – for...
Read Full Article203 comments
Early Black Friday Deals 2

The Best Early Black Friday Apple Deals

Sunday November 2, 2025 10:04 am PST by
We're officially in the month of Black Friday, which will take place on Friday, November 28 in 2025. As always, this will be the best time of the year to shop for great deals, including popular Apple products like AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, and more. In this article, the majority of the discounts will be found on Amazon. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When ...
Read Full Article10 comments

Top Rated Comments

AppleTO Avatar
AppleTO
35 minutes ago at 10:55 am
You should be able to set allowed and disallowed apps per child profile. That would make them more useful. Sort of like kids profiles on Fire tablets.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Eminemdrdre00 Avatar
Eminemdrdre00
30 minutes ago at 11:01 am
Now we just need apps/home screen layouts tied to profiles
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
greg624 Avatar
greg624
20 minutes ago at 11:11 am
If you currently use the beta, you should suggest feedback on setting Home Screens with profiles as well.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
johnediii Avatar
johnediii
22 minutes ago at 11:09 am
I have not looked at this because my kids are simply not allowed to use the AppleTV without a parent present. What stops a kid from just picking an adult profile when booting up the AppleTV?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
23 minutes ago at 11:08 am
Does that mean I can do the same with Apple TV service? My kids don't have Apple accounts as they don't have any Apple devices.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JustSomeInfo Avatar
JustSomeInfo
20 minutes ago at 11:11 am
You can't fool me "not juli".
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments