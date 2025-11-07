tvOS 26.2 Lets You Create Apple TV Profiles Without an Account, Adds Dedicated Kids Mode

With tvOS 26.2, Apple is changing the way that profiles work on the Apple TV. It's now possible to create a profile without an Apple Account, which is particularly useful for guest profiles and profiles for children.



In the ‌Apple TV‌ Settings app's profiles section, the "Add New Profile" option no longer requests that users sign in with an Apple device or manually with an Apple Account.

Alongside the Apple Account sign in, there is a "Create Profile" option that only requires a name, a profile rating, and a yes or no question about whether the new user is a child.



Selecting yes limits content to a PG rating by default, but there is a customize option for more granular control. Users can select ratings for TV shows and movies that are appropriate for the child based on their age. All of the standard TV show and movie ratings are available to select. Creating a child account and choosing a rating changes the ‌Apple TV‌ content that is available to the child. The ‌Apple TV‌ app will only show content that is appropriate for the limits that have been established for the account.



In tvOS 26.1, the latest public version of tvOS, profiles require an Apple Account. The TV app has a dedicated children's section and parents can set up parental controls to limit access, but it is not the full kids-only ‌Apple TV‌ view that's in tvOS 26.2.



The ‌Apple TV‌ app in tvOS 26.2 does not show any adult content when a child's profile is signed in, including in the Store and Library sections of the app. Only kids shows and movies are available to watch or purchase.

Years ago prior to the launch of tvOS 14, there were rumors of a dedicated kids mode for the ‌Apple TV‌, but that didn't materialize. The changes in tvOS 26.2 are the closest Apple has come to an ‌Apple TV‌ experience just for children.

When a kids profile is active, it only applies to the ‌Apple TV‌ app. All other apps are visible and accessible to the user, and any app can be downloaded from the App Store. Parental controls still need to be used to limit access to content outside of the ‌Apple TV‌ app.

Setting up an adult profile allows for unrestricted access to the content on the ‌Apple TV‌, so adults in the home that don't have an Apple Account can also now have their own profiles with their own content recommendations. Any account that is created without an Apple Account can be deleted or can be upgraded to add an Apple Account at a later time.

Profiles on tvOS 26.2 say that they may also show up on certain third-party devices, so accounts for children may also be accessible on devices with the ‌Apple TV‌ app, like smart TVs.

tvOS 26.2 is available for developers and public beta testers at the current time, and it is expected to launch sometime around the middle of December.