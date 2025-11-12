Amazon Introduces Early Black Friday Deals on Popular Accessories From Jackery, Anker, and Ecovacs

Amazon this week has a few notable sales from popular brands like Jackery, Anker, and Ecovacs. These include discounts on everything from MagSafe-compatible car chargers to portable power stations, Find My compatible wallets, and robot vacuums.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Highlights of the sales include Anker's 10,000 mAh Magnetic Power Bank for $35.99 ($14 off), Jackery's Explorer 1000 V2 Portable Power Station for $399.00 ($100 off), and Ecovacs' Deebot X9 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum for $699.99 ($600 off). Some of these deals will require a Prime membership in order to see the final deal price.

Anker's discounts on Amazon include big savings on MagSafe-compatible charging stations, USB-C accessories, portable batteries, and much more. The popular Anker 60,000mAh Power Station with Smart Digital Display and Retractable Light is available for $99.99, down from $149.99.

