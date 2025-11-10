OLED Display Coming to M6 Pro/Max MacBook Pro, Not Base M6 Model

Apple will initially reserve its MacBook Pro OLED display upgrade to the high-end 14-inch and 16-inch models with M6 Pro and M6 Max chips, while the base 14-inch M6 MacBook Pro will continue to feature a mini-LED based screen, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple is working on a "revamped M6 Pro and M6 Max MacBook Pro with an OLED display, thinner chassis and touch support," but he made no mention of the lower-priced 14-inch MacBook Pro with base M6 chip that Apple will presumably launch next year or in early 2027.

In Apple's three-pronged MacBook Pro lineup, the lower-priced model uses the standard M-series chip, while the other two use the Pro and Max variants. The base chip has fewer CPU/GPU cores, lower memory bandwidth, smaller maximum unified memory, and reduced external display support, whereas the Pro and Max versions scale up core counts, throughput, and RAM ceilings, making them better for resource-heavy creative workloads like video and 3D.

Apple's decision to reserve OLED for its higher-end MacBook Pro models makes sense given the hardware differentiation, but there's still a good chance that the lower-priced model will eventually get OLED at a later date, since Apple is also expected to bring the technology to the MacBook Air – but that model isn't expected to see a launch until 2028 at the earliest.

Gurman has said the redesigned OLED machines will have touch screen support and are being readied for late 2026 or early 2027.