No Ad Tier for Apple TV 'At This Time,' According to Eddy Cue
Apple TV has "no plans" to launch an ad-supported streaming tier for the platform, according to Apple's head of services Eddy Cue, speaking in interview with Screen International.
Asked if there were plans for a tier with ads, Cue said: "Nothing at this time. Again, I don't want to say no forever, but there are no plans."
Cue added that if Apple TV can stay aggressive with its pricing, then it's better for consumers not to have their viewing experience interrupted by ads.
Apple TV cost just $4.99 per month in the U.S. when it launched in 2019, but the price has since increased three times. The price went up to $6.99 per month in 2022, and then to $9.99 per month in 2023, and now the service costs $12.99 per month.
Many other streaming services like Disney+ and Netflix have raised prices in recent years, but both rivals have also launched ad-supported plans as lower-priced tiers that have proven popular with customers.
Apple rolled out a rebrand of Apple TV+ earlier this month, dropping the "+" from the name to read just "Apple TV."
