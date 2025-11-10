MacRumors Readers Can Get 40% Off Satechi's Best Qi2 Chargers, Bluetooth Trackers, and More
Satechi and MacRumors have partnered up this week to offer our readers an exclusive 40 percent discount on select products for a limited time. This sale is available only on Satechi's website, and it will run through this Sunday, November 16.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Satechi. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
To get the discount, add anything from the lists below to your cart and head to checkout. Once at checkout, you can enter the code MR40 to get 40 percent off your order for this week only. This discount code takes 40 percent off each item in your cart, so you can purchase multiple accessories at once.
Note: Use code MR40 at checkout to see the discount.
Products in this sale include Satechi's newest Qi2 charging stations and travel chargers, including the 3-in-1 Foldable Charging Station for $78.00, down from $129.99. You can also get both of Satechi's On The Go chargers on sale for 40 percent off with our exclusive code, priced at $48.00 for the 2-in-1 model and $60.00 for the 3-in-1 model.
The code also covers 40 percent off Satechi's range of FindAll Bluetooth trackers, including the FindAll Keychain, FindAll Card, FindAll Luggage Tag, FindAll Glasses Case, and FindAll Passport Cover. We've listed every product that works with our exclusive MR40 discount code below, so be sure to shop the sale before it ends this upcoming Sunday, November 16.
Dock
Wireless Chargers
Bluetooth Trackers
You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.
