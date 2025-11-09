Today's Your Last Chance to Shop Our Exclusive 15% Off Sale at Nomad

We've partnered with Nomad this week to get you an extra 15 percent off in stock gear with the code MR2025 at checkout, allowing our readers a chance to save on iPhone 17 cases, Apple Watch bands, MagSafe-compatible products, and more. Additionally, Nomad is currently running an overstock sale with discounts across various accessories like AirPods cases, iPhone 16 cases, Apple Watch bands, and Lightning cables.

2021 Exclusive Apple Accessories Deals NomadNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Nomad. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

To see the discount on your order, all you have to do is add an accessory to your cart, proceed to checkout, then enter the promo code MR2025 on the payment step and you'll get an extra 15 percent off your cart. Our code excludes items that are already on sale, recently launched products, and 3rd party gear. This sale ends later tonight, so be sure to shop soon if you're interested.

Note: Use code MR2025 to see the discount.

15% OFF
Nomad Exclusive Sale

Our exclusive discount knocks the price of Nomad's Modern Case for iPhone 17 and Rugged Case down to $41.00, from $49.00. You can also get the Modern Leather Case for iPhone 17 for $63.00 with our code, down from $75.00.

If you're shopping for Apple Watch Bands, Nomad's Rocky Point Band for Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for $67.00, down from $79.00. The Titanium Band for Apple Watch Ultra is down to $169.00, from $199.00, while the athletic Sport Band is down to $58.00, from $69.00.

In addition to these discounts on newer products, Nomad's overstock sale has big markdowns on older gear like iPhone 16 cases, Apple Watch Bands, wireless chargers, and more. Our exclusive code does not stack with these discounts, but there are still many steep discounts in this sale that are worth taking a look at before it ends.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.

