iPhone 18 Lineup Said to Feature 24MP Front-Facing Cameras

by

All flagship models in Apple's next-generation iPhone 18 lineup will be equipped with a 24-megapixel front facing camera, up from 18 megapixels on iPhone 17 models, according to the latest JP Morgan forecast seen by MacRumors.

iphone 17 center stage camera shooting
A 24-megapixel front-facing camera was rumored for all iPhone 17 models by multiple sources, but ultimately the rumor never came to pass.

That said, the 18-megapixel front-facing camera found on all iPhone 17 models is still a significant update, so a jump to 24 megapixels would certainly be noteworthy, assuming the report is correct. It would mean that the iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Air 2, and Apple's first foldable iPhone would be able to deliver sharper, more detailed selfies and improved portrait accuracy.

Apple calls its selfie camera on iPhone 17 devices the "Center Stage" front camera, and it has the first square camera sensor on an iPhone. The square sensor provides a wider field of view that can capture more detail, so you can now take a portrait or landscape selfie while holding your phone vertically.

The JP Morgan report also indicates that Apple's foldable iPhone will feature an industry-first 24-megapixel under-screen camera integrated into the device's inner display. Meanwhile, the budget second-generation iPhone 17e and third-generation iPhone 18e will both reportedly continue to use a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.

Starting in 2026, Apple will reportedly split its iPhone lineup between fall and spring launches. The second-generation iPhone Air, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a foldable iPhone will launch in the second half of 2026, while the standard iPhone 18 and the iPhone 18e won't launch until spring 2027.

