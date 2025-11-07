Apple Releases First macOS Tahoe 26.2 Public Beta

Apple today provided public beta testers with the first release of an upcoming macOS Tahoe 26.2 update for testing purposes. The public beta comes a day after Apple provided the beta to developers.



After signing up for beta testing on Apple's beta site, public beta testers can download the updates using the Software Update section in the System Settings app.

The Reminders app includes an option to have an alarm go off when a reminder is due, the News app has some design updates, and Apple is adding new features to the Podcasts app.

The beta is limited to developers and public beta testers right now, but it won't be a long testing period. We'll likely see Apple release macOS Tahoe 26.2 right around mid-December given past launch timelines.