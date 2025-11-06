First macOS Tahoe 26.2 Beta Now Available to Developers

Apple today provided the first beta of an upcoming macOS Tahoe 26.2 update to developers for testing purposes, with the update coming a few days after the launch of macOS Tahoe 26.1.



Developers can download the macOS Tahoe 26.2 update by opening up the System Settings app, selecting the General category, and then choosing Software Update. Beta Updates will need to be enabled, and a free developer account is required.

Apple released the first iOS 26.2 and iPadOS 26.2 betas earlier this week, so we have an idea of a few features that are in macOS Tahoe 26.2.

The Reminders app will gain an option to have an alarm go off when a reminder is due, the News app has some design updates, and Apple is adding new features to the Podcasts app. The new additions to iOS 26.2 can be found in our iOS 26.2 feature guide.

The beta is available to developers right now, but a public beta is expected later this week. We'll likely see Apple release macOS Tahoe 26.2 right around mid-December given past launch timelines.