Google Adds 'AI Mode' Button to Chrome for iPhone and iPad
Google is updating the Chrome app for the iPhone and the iPad with a dedicated "AI Mode" button that matches functionality found in the desktop version of Chrome. AI Mode is located under the Google search bar, next to an Incognito Mode button.
The AI Mode option provides quicker access to Chrome's Gemini-powered AI search feature. Google says that AI Mode lets users ask more complex, multi-part questions, and follow up on answers.
Chrome users in the United States will see the AI Mode button in the Chrome apps for iPhone, iPad, and Android as of today, with Google planning to expand it to additional countries in the near future.
