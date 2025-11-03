OLED MacBook Air Expected to Follow Touch Screen OLED MacBook Pro

Apple will update the MacBook Air with an OLED display for its 2028 incarnation, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

m4 macbook air mint
Writing in his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman says that he expects the MacBook Air's transition from LCD to OLED to occur with the product's 2028 update, as part of a larger migration to OLED across the company's flagship iPad and MacBook models that includes the iPad mini, MacBook Pro, iPad Air, and MacBook Air – and likely in that order.

Apple already uses OLED displays in the iPad Pro. There are apparently no plans to add OLED to the low-cost iPad. The ‌MacBook Pro‌ will be updated with an OLED display when it is next redesigned, perhaps as soon as late 2026, and it will include touchscreen functionality, according to Gurman and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple is expected to update the MacBook Air with M5 chips early next year and that model will continue to feature an LCD display. If Apple follows an annual upgrade cycle, the first OLED MacBook Air will likely feature M7 chips. Gurman previously reported that Apple has already started early work on an OLED ‌MacBook Air‌.

When the MacBook Air moves from LCD to OLED display technology, it will gain several advantages – brighter screens, deeper blacks with higher contrast, improved power efficiency that can extend battery life, and other enhancements.

Top Rated Comments

Mrbiggestman Avatar
Mrbiggestman
14 minutes ago at 05:17 am
if the base ipad isn’t going to get OLED, at least give it a laminated display and call it a day.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SvenLorenz1975 Avatar
SvenLorenz1975
4 minutes ago at 05:26 am

I don't see a problem with it. If you want to use it, you will. If you don't, you won't.

Our laptops at work at all touchscreen, and people use it pretty heavily...I don't and keep it disabled, but it doesn't bother me to have it.
Yeah, make people pay an extra $200, at least, for something they don't want and then tell them that they can just not use it...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rachid Vàzquez Avatar
Rachid Vàzquez
18 minutes ago at 05:13 am

2028!!

Am I really going to have to wait that long for that damn notch to go
Nobody talks about Apple ditching the notch on the MacBook Air
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SvenLorenz1975 Avatar
SvenLorenz1975
8 minutes ago at 05:23 am
I know that the "Steve Jobs would be rotating in his grave." phrase is overused, but every time I read the words "Touch Screen MacBook Pro" it comes to mind.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
6 minutes ago at 05:25 am

I know that the "Steve Jobs would be rotating in his grave." phrase is overused, but every time I read the words "Touch Screen MacBook Pro" it comes to mind.
I don't see a problem with it. If you want to use it, you will. If you don't, you won't.

Our laptops at work at all touchscreen, and people use it pretty heavily...I don't and keep it disabled, but it doesn't bother me to have it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Steve Job's Cousin Avatar
Steve Job's Cousin
5 minutes ago at 05:26 am
MacRumors readers complaining about a Touch Screen Macbook incoming in 3...2...1
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments