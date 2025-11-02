Amazon Takes $49 Off Apple Watch SE 3 in Early Black Friday Sale
We began tracking early Black Friday deals yesterday, and a new discount has emerged on the Apple Watch SE 3 today. You can get the 44mm GPS model for $229.99, down from $279.00, a $49 discount and the best price we've ever seen on this brand new Apple Watch.
Specifically, this is the Starlight Aluminum Apple Watch SE 3 with Starlight Sport Loop in Medium/Large. No other SE 3 devices are being discounted right now on Amazon, or anywhere else, but if we begin tracking more markdowns we'll be sure to share the expanded deals.
In addition to the Apple Watch SE 3 discounts, Amazon has $99 off the Apple Watch Ultra 3 right now, which are new record low prices on the wearables. For more holiday shopping discounts, our main post on early Black Friday deals has sales on iPad, MacBook Air, Apple Pencil Pro, and more.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
