Apple Watch Ultra 3 Hits New Record Low Price of $699.99 ($99 Off)

Apple Watch Ultra 3 has hit a new all-time low price on Amazon this weekend, available at $99 off select models. This includes the higher-end model with the Milanese Loop and a few Ocean Band options.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Specifically, you can get the Apple Watch Ultra 3 with Black Titanium Case and Black Ocean Band for $699.99 ($99 off) and the Black Titanium Case with Anchor Blue Ocean Band for $699.99 ($99 off). Finally, there's the Black Titanium Case with Black Milanese Loop for $799.99 ($99 off).

