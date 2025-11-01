Apple Watch Ultra 3 Hits New Record Low Price of $699.99 ($99 Off)
Apple Watch Ultra 3 has hit a new all-time low price on Amazon this weekend, available at $99 off select models. This includes the higher-end model with the Milanese Loop and a few Ocean Band options.
Specifically, you can get the Apple Watch Ultra 3 with Black Titanium Case and Black Ocean Band for $699.99 ($99 off) and the Black Titanium Case with Anchor Blue Ocean Band for $699.99 ($99 off). Finally, there's the Black Titanium Case with Black Milanese Loop for $799.99 ($99 off).
We've started tracking early Black Friday deals in our main post, also including great deals on AirPods, iPad Pro, and more. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
