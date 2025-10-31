Apple Stockpiling Parts for Foldable iPhone Ahead of 2026 Launch

by

Apple is building up inventory for its first foldable iPhone in preparation for the device's launch next year, claims a Chinese leaker with proven sources within Apple's supply chain.

Apple Foldable Thumb
According to Weibo-based account Fixed Focus Digital, Apple is now stockpiling key components for its long-rumored foldable iPhone, which we are tentatively referring to as "iPhone Fold." The leaker did not elaborate, but Apple is likely securing supplies of advanced parts including foldable OLED displays, titanium frames, and complex hinge assemblies that reportedly combine stainless steel with liquid metal.

The move suggests Apple is entering the crucial pre-production phase, where suppliers begin ramping output ahead of full mass production. Some of these components may have long lead times and high failure rates, so early stock-building helps reduce risk and smooth the eventual launch pipeline.

Apple's foldable iPhone is reportedly similar in style to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold, which uses a book-style folding mechanism, rather than the clamshell design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

When folded, users will interact with a 5.5-inch outer display that is similar to a typical iPhone screen, while unfolding it will reveal a larger 7.8-inch iPad-style screen. The inner display is said to be virtually crease-free, with some sources claiming it features an under-screen camera. The outer screen is said to have a punch-hole camera, while authentication is handled by Touch ID integrated into the side button, rather than Face ID. There's also a dual-lens camera on the rear.

According to analyst Jeff Pu, the frame is made from a mix of titanium and aluminum. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also said Apple is using multiple materials, but he believes the main ones are titanium and stainless steel. Kuo also believes some hinge components will be made from Liquidmetal for further durability.

The foldable ‌iPhone‌ is rumored to be as thin as 4.5mm when opened up, which would make it even thinner than the ‌iPhone Air, so titanium is likely being used to prevent bending issues‌. With display and mechanical engineering challenges unlike any current iPhone, Apple's logistical groundwork hints that its first foldable device may finally be nearing reality. The ‌iPhone Fold‌ is expected to be part of the iPhone 18 lineup, launching in September 2026.

