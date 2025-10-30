Apple Launched Its Big New Vision for TV 10 Years Ago Today

by

Apple launched the Apple TV HD, the Siri Remote, tvOS, and their accompanying App Store a decade ago today, marking a major overhaul of the device.

apple tv hd
The new vision for the ‌Apple TV‌ was unveiled on September 9, 2015 during Apple's "Hey ‌Siri‌" event in San Francisco, where CEO Tim Cook introduced the device with the statement, "The future of TV is apps." The announcement represented a major strategic shift from previous ‌Apple TV‌ models, which had primarily focused on streaming iTunes and partner content. Pre-orders opened on Monday, October 26, 2015, and devices began arriving with customers and in stores on Friday, October 30, 2015.

With the new ‌Apple TV‌, Apple introduced tvOS, a dedicated operating system derived from iOS 9, and opened the platform to third-party developers for the first time. Apple services chief Eddy Cue presented the new system, demonstrating a redesigned interface and an entirely new ‌App Store‌ built for the living room. Developers could create apps and games using Xcode 7 and the same frameworks used for iPhone and iPad, including UIKit and Metal. Cue emphasized that the unified architecture would allow iOS developers to transition easily to tvOS. The new interface introduced universal search, enabling users to query content across multiple platforms such as iTunes, Netflix, and Hulu simultaneously.

A major hardware change accompanied the software overhaul. The fourth-generation ‌Apple TV‌ featured the A8 processor, originally used in the ‌iPhone‌ 6, paired with either 32GB or 64GB of storage. The new model supported HDMI 1.4 video output at 1080p and included Bluetooth 4.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and a Lightning port for service and development. The device's design was thicker than its predecessor, allowing for active cooling and more processing power.

Apple also introduced the ‌Siri‌ Remote, a touch- and motion-sensitive controller with dual microphones for voice input. The top surface of the remote was made of glass, allowing users to swipe to navigate or scrub through video playback. The controller included a built-in accelerometer and gyroscope, making it compatible with motion-based games. It charged via a Lightning connector and connected to the ‌Apple TV‌ via Bluetooth instead of infrared, enabling input without line-of-sight requirements.

During the demonstration, Apple showcased voice control capabilities integrated directly into the tvOS interface. ‌Siri‌ could execute commands such as "Show me new comedies," "What did she say?," or "Rewind two minutes." When asked to "show me James Bond movies,” ‌Siri‌ displayed results aggregated from multiple services.

Apple also positioned the device as a casual gaming platform. Independent developers such as Hipster Whale demonstrated the hit title "Crossy Road" with support for multiplayer gameplay using the ‌Siri‌ Remote and iPhones as secondary controllers. Other demonstrations included fitness and shopping apps.

A decade later, Apple's hopes to turn the ‌Apple TV‌ into a device driven by ‌Siri‌, an ecosystem of third-party apps, and gaming seem to have not panned out as much as it hoped. Nevertheless, the ‌Apple TV‌ HD and tvOS defined how the platform looks and works to this day. A new ‌Apple TV‌ is rumored to launch this year, featuring a newer processor and Apple's custom N1 chip for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

