Nvidia Becomes First $5 Trillion Company as AI Demand Surges
Nvidia today became the first public company to reach a $5 trillion market capitalization, hitting the milestone 3.5 months after surpassing $4 trillion.
Over the past week, Nvidia's shares have climbed 14.5 percent due to demand for its GPUs and the possibility that it might be able to sell its most advanced chips in China. As of now, the U.S. prevents Nvidia from selling its Blackwell AI chips to China, and China has also restricted Chinese companies from importing some Nvidia chips because of national security concerns. Trump said that he would discuss Nvidia's "super duper chip" with Chinese president Xi Jinping on October 30, leading to hopes that the situation might change.
Nvidia's AI chips are key for developing and training large language AI models, and almost every major tech company is working on some kind of AI product. Apple, for example, is building out AI infrastructure to power Apple Intelligence and other future AI capabilities. Apple is using Apple Silicon chips, but it has also reportedly invested in Nvidia server technology.
Nvidia's growth has outpaced Apple, Microsoft, and other tech companies, but Apple reached a milestone of its own yesterday. Just ahead of Thursday's earnings call, Apple briefly reached a $4 trillion valuation. Apple's stock price has dropped slightly since then, but the company is close to hitting that target again.
Apple is pumping out its own artificial intelligence servers, and the first units started shipping out this month. It is unlikely that Apple will compete with Nvidia in the server market because its servers are designed for internal use.
Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
Popular Stories
The upcoming iOS 26.1 update includes a handful of new features and changes for iPhones, including a toggle for changing the appearance of the Liquid Glass design, "slide to stop" for alarms in the Clock app, and more.
Below, we outline key details about iOS 26.1.
Release Date
Given that Apple has yet to seed an iOS 26.1 Release Candidate, which is typically the final beta version, the...
Apple is designing an updated version of the Apple TV 4K, and rumors suggest that it could come out sometime in the next couple of months. We're not expecting a major overhaul with design changes, but even a simple chip upgrade will bring major improvements to Apple's set-top box.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.
We've rounded up all the latest Apple TV rumors.
...
Apple Maps could feature integrated ads as soon as next year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.
In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple's plan to bring more ads to iOS is moving "gaining traction," with the Maps app being next in line. The project will apparently give restaurants and other businesses the option to pay to have their details featured more prominently in...
In the fourth iOS 26.1 beta, Apple added a "Tinted" option that reduces the translucency of Liquid Glass for those who prefer a more opaque look. I saw some comments wondering whether the setting might preserve battery life, so I thought I'd do some testing.
Test Settings
I did four separate tests using the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and I kept the parameters as similar as possible. Here are the...
Apple this month refreshed the 14-inch MacBook Pro base model with its new M5 chip, and higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips are expected to follow in early 2026. However, these machines will represent the final update to the current design, with Apple reportedly developing a completely new version of the MacBook Pro packed with next-generation hardware...
Apple is about to drop iOS 26.1, the first major point release since iOS 26 was rolled out in September, and there are at least six notable changes and improvements to look forward to. We've rounded them up below.
Apple has already provided developers and public beta testers with the release candidate version of iOS 26.1, which means Apple will likely roll out the update to all compatible...
Apple today provided developers and public beta testers with the release candidate versions of upcoming iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, macOS Tahoe 26.1, tvOS 26.1, watchOS 26.1, and visionOS 26.1 updates for testing purposes. The RCs betas come a week after Apple released the fourth betas.
The new betas can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software...
The upcoming iOS 26.1 update includes a handful of new features and changes for iPhones, including a toggle for changing the appearance of the Liquid Glass design, "slide to stop" for alarms in the Clock app, and more.
iOS 26.1 is currently in beta testing. The update will likely be released in the first half of November, and it is compatible with the iPhone 11 series and newer, but some...
The first preview release of the Swift SDK for Android was published this week, allowing developers to build Android apps in Swift with official tooling and making it easier to share code across iOS and Android.
The SDK enables Android apps to be built in Swift using officially supported tooling rather than community workarounds. In June, it was announced that Apple's Swift programming...