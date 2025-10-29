Nvidia Becomes First $5 Trillion Company as AI Demand Surges

by

Nvidia today became the first public company to reach a $5 trillion market capitalization, hitting the milestone 3.5 months after surpassing $4 trillion.

Apple vs Nvidia
Over the past week, Nvidia's shares have climbed 14.5 percent due to demand for its GPUs and the possibility that it might be able to sell its most advanced chips in China. As of now, the U.S. prevents Nvidia from selling its Blackwell AI chips to China, and China has also restricted Chinese companies from importing some Nvidia chips because of national security concerns. Trump said that he would discuss Nvidia's "super duper chip" with Chinese president Xi Jinping on October 30, leading to hopes that the situation might change.

Nvidia's AI chips are key for developing and training large language AI models, and almost every major tech company is working on some kind of AI product. Apple, for example, is building out AI infrastructure to power Apple Intelligence and other future AI capabilities. Apple is using Apple Silicon chips, but it has also reportedly invested in Nvidia server technology.

Nvidia's growth has outpaced Apple, Microsoft, and other tech companies, but Apple reached a milestone of its own yesterday. Just ahead of Thursday's earnings call, Apple briefly reached a $4 trillion valuation. Apple's stock price has dropped slightly since then, but the company is close to hitting that target again.

Apple is pumping out its own artificial intelligence servers, and the first units started shipping out this month. It is unlikely that Apple will compete with Nvidia in the server market because its servers are designed for internal use.

Top Rated Comments

jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
57 minutes ago at 10:18 am
And when, not if, when the AI bubble bursts, it will get cut in half within a few days. They are way way way overvalued...
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BruiserBear Avatar
BruiserBear
38 minutes ago at 10:37 am

And everybody knows Nvidia will be the one hit hardest when the AI bubble pops. I would be selling Nvidia right about now.
There were people saying this a year or two ago, when the stock was worth half of what it’s worth now.

Time and time again people’s ability to predict what will happen next in the stock market is proven to be incorrect.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kissmo1980 Avatar
Kissmo1980
57 minutes ago at 10:19 am
Aaaah back to 2008 when the AI bubble
Pops….. ?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
28 minutes ago at 10:48 am

And when, not if, when the AI bubble bursts, it will get cut in half within a few days. They are way way way overvalued...
Based on what? Let's look at their forward P/E ratio. For fiscal 2026 they're expected to earn $4.53 and for fiscal 2027 it's $6.53.




At $207, it means their forward P/E for 2026 is 45.7 and 2027 P/E is 31.7. I wouldn't call that "way way way overvalued"

If that's overvalued, then Apple (2026 P/E = 32.3 ; 2027 P/E = 30.37) is even more overvalued given Nvidia's earnings and revenue rate of growth ('https://www.reuters.com/markets/companies/NVDA.O/key-metrics/growth')

- Nvidia 5 year revenue growth rate = 64.24%
- Nvidia 5 year EPS growth rate = 91.83%

is much higher than Apple's ('https://www.reuters.com/markets/companies/AAPL.O/key-metrics/growth').

- Apple 5 year revenue growth rate = 8.49%
- Apple 5 year EPS growth rate = 17.83%


And Nvidia hasn't been manipulating EPS # by buying back massive amount of stock each year.

Attachment Image
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rp2011 Avatar
rp2011
51 minutes ago at 10:24 am
And everybody knows Nvidia will be the one hit hardest when the AI bubble pops. I would be selling Nvidia right about now.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
14 minutes ago at 11:01 am

I'm pretty bullish on NVDA, but a lot of their earnings are heavily concentrated in other big tech companies. It only takes one of them to decide maybe they don't need as many GPUs as they thought, and it could trigger a repricing domino effect down the line. At current estimates, they are valued pretty well, but those estimates can change.
They (Nvidia) are paying openAI to buy their processors...oh sorry, "investing" in openAI, who will in turn buy their processors.



Attachment Image
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments