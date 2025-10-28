Apple Hits $4 Trillion Market Value, Joining Nvidia and Microsoft

Apple's market capitalization briefly surpassed $4 trillion just after opening today, making it the third public company to reach that figure. Nvidia reached $4 trillion back in July and is creeping closer to $5 trillion, while Microsoft also hit $4 trillion that same month before dropping down to a $3.9 trillion valuation, but it too has passed $4 trillion again this morning.



Market capitalization is based on the total value of all outstanding Apple shares. We won't have an updated share count until Apple provides its earnings for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2025, so it is worth noting that the current market cap is not quite accurate. Apple's next earnings report will be shared on Thursday, October 30.

Apple became the world's first $3 trillion company in January 2022, but it has not been able to keep up with Nvidia since then due to global demand for Nvidia's chips.

No other publicly traded companies are close to the $4 trillion mark aside from Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft. Google parent company Alphabet has a market valuation of $3.25 trillion, Amazon is at $2.42 trillion, and Meta's market valuation is $1.90 trillion.

Apple stock has been climbing since the September launch of the iPhone 17 models thanks to strong demand for the new devices.