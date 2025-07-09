Nvidia Beats Apple to $4 Trillion Market Value

Nvidia today became the first public company to hit a $4 trillion market value as shares briefly rose to $164. Stock has dropped back to around $163 per share, so the company is now hovering at the $3.9T mark.

Apple became the world's first $3 trillion company in January 2022, and it was at one point the

world's most valuable public company, but it has been unable to maintain that position with competition from Nvidia and Microsoft.

Nvidia first hit the $3 trillion mark in June 2024, and it's at the $4 trillion mark just over a year later. Nvidia is now the world's most valuable publicly traded company, with Microsoft taking second place and Apple coming in third.

Microsoft has a market value of $3.74T, while Apple has a $3.14T market value. Microsoft is expected to hit the $4T mark ahead of Apple. Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta have market values of $2.36T, $2.15T, and $1.84, respectively.

Nvidia's value has soared over the last few years due to demand for its AI server chips.