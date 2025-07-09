Nvidia Beats Apple to $4 Trillion Market Value

by

Nvidia today became the first public company to hit a $4 trillion market value as shares briefly rose to $164. Stock has dropped back to around $163 per share, so the company is now hovering at the $3.9T mark.

Apple vs Nvidia

Apple became the world's first $3 trillion company in January 2022, and it was at one point the
world's most valuable public company, but it has been unable to maintain that position with competition from Nvidia and Microsoft.

Nvidia first hit the $3 trillion mark in June 2024, and it's at the $4 trillion mark just over a year later. Nvidia is now the world's most valuable publicly traded company, with Microsoft taking second place and Apple coming in third.

Microsoft has a market value of $3.74T, while Apple has a $3.14T market value. Microsoft is expected to hit the $4T mark ahead of Apple. Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta have market values of $2.36T, $2.15T, and $1.84, respectively.

Nvidia's value has soared over the last few years due to demand for its AI server chips.

Top Rated Comments

TechRunner Avatar
TechRunner
35 minutes ago at 01:10 pm
The race to be the most trillionaire of trillionaires. Yawn.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NT1440 Avatar
NT1440
19 minutes ago at 01:27 pm
The global economic house of cards that is being propped up by the AI “boom” is going to fall spectacularly.

“Demand” for AI datacenters (NVidia’s cash cow) is based on entirely illusionary business models as THERE IS NO PROFIT IN AI’s.

Trillions of dollars of infrastructure is being wasted on this long con.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rafark Avatar
rafark
14 minutes ago at 01:31 pm

Nothing to be proud of, Nvidia is milking the hell out of the consumer GPU's with ridiculously overpriced cards that should be around half of what they are.
This has very little to do with consumer hardware. This valuation seems to be related to ai
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Radeon85 Avatar
Radeon85
37 minutes ago at 01:09 pm
Nothing to be proud of, Nvidia is milking the hell out of the consumer GPU's with ridiculously overpriced cards that should be around half of what they are.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
omenatarhuri Avatar
omenatarhuri
30 minutes ago at 01:15 pm
Only needs to go up 25% to hit 5 trillion. That’s nothing.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BelgianChoklit Avatar
BelgianChoklit
30 minutes ago at 01:16 pm
The AI bubble makes Nvidia worth more than it's actually worth. And the tarriffs are hitting Apple hard as it's a products company.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments