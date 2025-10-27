Threads Now Supports Disappearing 'Ghost Posts' That Archive After 24 Hours

Meta today announced that the Threads social network is gaining support for disappearing posts. "Ghost posts" are Threads posts that will be automatically archived after a 24-hour period.



Replies to ghost posts are sent to the user's direct message inbox, with no comments or likes shared publicly. Creating a ghost post can be done by tapping on the new ghost icon that's available when composing a post.

Ghost posts appear as a chat bubble with a gray background in the Threads feed, so they stand out compared to regular posts.

Meta says that the feature will allow Threads users to share "unfiltered thoughts and fresh takes without the pressure of permanence or polish." Ghost posts are available now.