iPhone XX? 6 Features Rumored for Apple's 20th Anniversary iPhone

by

For the 10th anniversary iPhone that came out in 2017, Apple introduced the ‌iPhone‌ X with Face ID, notch, and minimized bezels, providing more display space than ever before. The 20th ‌iPhone‌ anniversary is approaching and Apple wants to take the ‌iPhone‌ X design even further.

All Screen iPhone 2027 Feature 1
We're two years away from the 2027 ‌iPhone‌, but it's tough for Apple to keep major changes under wraps. We've rounded up all the rumors that we've heard about the 20th anniversary ‌iPhone‌ so far.

Bezel-Free Design With Curved Display

Apple's longtime goal has been an ‌iPhone‌ that looks like a slab of glass with no cutouts and no bezels, and that might become a reality in 2027.

Apple is supposedly working on a display that curves down around all four edges of the device for a borderless visual experience. There would be no bezels with a display that wraps around the ‌iPhone‌'s frame. That kind of design would be delicate and might restrict the kind of cases that could be used, but Apple has started improving the durability of the ‌iPhone‌. This year's models use Ceramic Shield 2, which is more resistant to scratching and breakage.

Samsung did displays with curved edges for its Galaxy smartphones for several years, but its designs were never entirely bezel-free. Samsung ditched the curved look with the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

If Apple does go with the curved display, we could get an ‌iPhone‌ that resembles a flat slab of glass.

Under Display Face ID and Camera

To make the all-glass design happen, Apple needs to get rid of the Dynamic Island and the cutout for the front-facing camera. Rumors are mixed on whether that's going to happen.

Display analyst Ross Young said that Apple won't have under-display ‌Face ID‌ ready to go for a 2027 ‌iPhone‌, but other leakers think it's possible. If Apple can't get everything under the display, we may see under-display ‌Face ID‌ and then a small hole-punch cutout on the front for the front-facing camera.

OLED Improvements

Apple is planning to use a brighter, thinner OLED panel for the 20th anniversary ‌iPhone‌. Rumors suggest that Apple will adopt Samsung OLED displays with Color Filter on Encapsulation (COE) technology. COE displays remove the polarizing film from an OLED panel, applying the color filter directly onto the encapsulation layer of the display.

The technique reduces the thickness of the overall display stack, and it lets more light through to improve brightness while reducing power draw. Reflections are harder to deal with when there's no polarizing film, but in this year's iPhones, Apple added a new anti-reflective coating that could be improved for future versions of the ‌iPhone‌.

With deeply curved edges, Apple also plans to add a crater-shaped light diffusion layer that will provide uniform brightness across the display.

Camera Improvements

Apple might adopt a custom HDR sensor for better dynamic range for the Fusion camera. This would join improvements rumored for the iPhone 18 models like a variable lens aperture.

The upgraded sensor would be able to capture detail in bright highlights and dark shadows in a single frame, for up to 20 stops of dynamic range. That would be comparable to a high-end cinematic camera.

An Apple-Designed Modem Chip

So far, Apple has used its C1 and C1X modems in the iPhone 16e and the iPhone Air, but the company's plan is to bring its modem technology to the entire ‌iPhone‌ lineup. Apple is aiming to have modems that outperform Qualcomm modems by 2027, which is coincidentally the year we're expecting the 20th anniversary ‌iPhone‌.

Apple-designed modems are much more power efficient than Qualcomm modems due to Apple's ability to better integrate the different hardware components in the ‌iPhone‌. Apple expects to outperform Qualcomm in speed and AI functionality in 2027, and an Apple modem will also bring a major efficiency boost for better battery life.

A-Series Chip

Apple could transition to smaller, faster, and more efficient 2-nanometer chips with the ‌iPhone 18‌ lineup, but the 20th anniversary models would likely use a second-generation 2-nanometer chip. The ‌iPhone 18‌ models are expected to get A20 chips, so the ‌iPhone‌ 20 models could get the A21.

Apple chipmaker TSMC is already working on a 1.4-nanometer node, but it won't be ready until 2028 at the earliest.

No iPhone 19

The iPhone 17 came out in 2025 and we're expecting the ‌iPhone 18‌ line in 2026. The ‌iPhone‌ 19 in 2027 would be the next logical step, but Apple is probably going to skip the ‌iPhone‌ 19.

In 2017, Apple released both the ‌iPhone‌ 8 and the ‌iPhone‌ X with no ‌iPhone‌ 9, and in 2027, we'll probably transition from the ‌iPhone 18‌ to the ‌iPhone‌ 20, the ‌iPhone‌ XX, or whatever else Apple decides to name the anniversary ‌iPhone‌.

Foldable iPhone

While Apple has been targeting 2026 for the first foldable ‌iPhone‌, we've recently been hearing rumors that there might be delays. A Japanese analyst firm said earlier this month that the first foldable ‌iPhone‌ could be delayed until 2027, which would mean a launch during Apple's 20th anniversary.

Launch Timing

The first-generation ‌iPhone‌ was announced in January 2007 and then launched in June 2007, so technically the ‌iPhone‌'s 20th anniversary will happen on June 29, 2027. Apple isn't likely to debut a new ‌iPhone‌ outside of the September timeframe though, so we're still expecting the 20th anniversary ‌iPhone‌ to be released in September 2027.

It's possible that Apple will announce the ‌iPhone‌ earlier in the year or hint at a 20th anniversary device, but that didn't happen with the ‌iPhone‌ X and it simply launched in September as normal.

Popular Stories

iOS 26 Battery Glass Feature

iOS 26.1 Beta Liquid Glass Battery Drain Test: Tinted vs Clear Mode

Friday October 24, 2025 2:30 pm PDT by
In the fourth iOS 26.1 beta, Apple added a "Tinted" option that reduces the translucency of Liquid Glass for those who prefer a more opaque look. I saw some comments wondering whether the setting might preserve battery life, so I thought I'd do some testing. Test Settings I did four separate tests using the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and I kept the parameters as similar as possible. Here are the...
Read Full Article101 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.1 Coming Soon With These 8 New Features for Your iPhone

Wednesday October 22, 2025 6:15 am PDT by
The upcoming iOS 26.1 update includes a handful of new features and changes for iPhones, including a toggle for changing the appearance of the Liquid Glass design, "slide to stop" for alarms in the Clock app, and more. iOS 26.1 is currently in beta testing. The update will likely be released in the first half of November, and it is compatible with the iPhone 11 series and newer, but some...
Read Full Article35 comments
iOS 26 Maps Glass

Apple Reportedly Moving Ahead With Ads in Maps App

Sunday October 26, 2025 6:22 am PDT by
Apple Maps could feature integrated ads as soon as next year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple's plan to bring more ads to iOS is moving "gaining traction," with the Maps app being next in line. The project will apparently give restaurants and other businesses the option to pay to have their details featured more prominently in...
Read Full Article390 comments
Emergency SOS via Satellite iPhone YT

iPhone 18 Pro Rumored to Support Full 5G Satellite Internet

Friday October 24, 2025 7:18 am PDT by
At least some new iPhone models launching next year may support full 5G satellite internet, according to a report this week from The Information. "Apple plans to add support in upcoming iPhones as early as next year for 5G networks that aren't tethered to Earth's surface, which includes satellites," the report said. "That would give the iPhone full internet access over satellite," it added. ...
Read Full Article56 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.1 Coming Soon: New Features for Your iPhone and Release Date

Monday October 27, 2025 7:55 am PDT by
The upcoming iOS 26.1 update includes a handful of new features and changes for iPhones, including a toggle for changing the appearance of the Liquid Glass design, "slide to stop" for alarms in the Clock app, and more. Below, we outline key details about iOS 26.1. Release Date Given that Apple has yet to seed an iOS 26.1 Release Candidate, which is typically the final beta version, the...
Read Full Article
trump white house ballroom

Apple Donating to Trump's $350M White House Ballroom Project

Thursday October 23, 2025 3:55 pm PDT by
Apple is one of several tech companies that will contribute to the construction of U.S. President Donald Trump's 90,000-square-foot ballroom, reports CNN. Construction began on the ballroom this week, and the White House's east wing was torn down. Trump claims that the ballroom will cost $350 million, and that it will be privately funded through donations. The cost has already increased $150 ...
Read Full Article675 comments
iPhone 17 Colors

iPhone 18 Rumored to Feature 50% More RAM

Saturday October 25, 2025 2:57 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 could feature 50% more memory than its predecessor, according to Korea's The Bell. With its latest iPhone lineup, the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max feature 12GB of memory. This is a significant increase of 4GB more their predecessors, largely driven by the demands of on-device artificial intelligence processing. The iPhone 17 is the only new...
Read Full Article88 comments
All Screen iPhone 2027 Feature 1

Report: Apple to Skip 'iPhone 19' Name for 'iPhone 20'

Thursday October 23, 2025 4:28 am PDT by
Apple's new iPhone lineup launched in the fall of 2027 will be called the "iPhone 20" models, rather than the "iPhone 19," according to research firm Omdia. Speaking at a conference in Seoul (via ETNews), Omdia Chief Researcher Heo Moo-yeol corroborated rumors that Apple plans to move the launch of its standard iPhone to the first half of the year and provided some additional clarity about...
Read Full Article158 comments
iOS 26 Feature

iOS 26 Leaker Being Sued by Apple is Actually a 'Lifelong Apple Fanboy'

Friday October 24, 2025 9:20 am PDT by
In July, Apple sued well-known YouTuber Jon Prosser and his acquaintance Michael Ramacciotti over alleged theft of the company's trade secrets, after Prosser leaked some iOS 26 details in videos uploaded to his YouTube channel Front Page Tech. If you are not caught up on the lawsuit, read our initial coverage to learn more. Earlier this week, Prosser told The Verge he has "been in active...
Read Full Article89 comments

Top Rated Comments

MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
43 minutes ago at 04:02 pm
Will the iPhone XXX only be for the 18 and older?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sherwinzadeh Avatar
sherwinzadeh
42 minutes ago at 04:04 pm
I really don't want a borderless screen. What's the point? Less protection?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProbablyDylan Avatar
ProbablyDylan
36 minutes ago at 04:09 pm
This thing sounds like a usability nightmare.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments