Microsoft's Clippy Returns as Easter Egg in 'Humanist AI' Copilot Update

by

Microsoft's Clippy has been resurrected for a cameo appearance in the company's latest Copilot update, which broadly aims to make its AI assistant more friendly, warm, and human-centered in its interactions.

Copilot Mico
Microsoft's Copilot Fall Release introduces Mico – an animated orb that serves as the voice mode's visual companion. Mico (its name a nod to Microsoft Copilot) listens, reacts, and changes colors based on the user's interactions, with the aim of giving the AI chatbot a cuter, more approachable presence.

That said, Microsoft's attempt to soften its AI offering could backfire if users tap Mico repeatedly – the action briefly turns Mico into Clippy (officially named Clippit), the animated paperclip assistant that first appeared in Office 97 and became a fixture on both Windows and Mac versions of Office throughout the late 90s and early 2000s.

As irritating as it was iconic, the polarizing helper was retired by Microsoft with Office 2007, but it clearly hasn't given up on the character-driven assistant approach, just now with better graphics and modern AI capabilities.

Note that Mico is optional, and users can interact with Copilot without the character.

Mico launches alongside several other Copilot features including Real Talk mode, which offers an AI that "challenges assumptions with care, adapts to your vibe, and helps conversations spark growth and connection." There's also a new group chat system supporting up to 30 participants and a Learn Live mode designed to guide students through concepts as a Socratic tutor. The Copilot Mode in Edge browser has also been expanded.


The new features are available now in the U.S. and "rolling out fast" across the UK and Canada, with a broader rollout happening in the next few weeks, according to the company. You can learn more about the latest Copilot announcements on Microsoft's website.

The Copilot app is available for iOS and Mac, and users also have the option of accessing the AI features by visiting copilot.microsoft.com in Edge or another browser.

Tag: Microsoft

Popular Stories

iPhone Air

Report: 'Virtually No Demand' for iPhone Air

Wednesday October 22, 2025 3:22 am PDT by
Apple is "drastically" cutting production of the iPhone Air and shifting focus toward the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models, Nikkei Asia reports. The business publication claims to have learned of a major cut to iPhone Air production motivated by weaker-than-expected consumer interest, nearly to "end of production levels." Despite early reports of the iPhone Air selling out within hours of...
Read Full Article526 comments
sam sung auction

Former Apple Employee Sam Sung Changed His Name to Avoid Attention

Wednesday October 22, 2025 4:44 pm PDT by
Back in 2012, an Apple retail employee named Sam Sung went viral because his name is similar to Samsung, one of Apple's main competitors. In a recent interview with Business Insider, he detailed that period in his life, how Apple responded, and he explained why he ultimately changed his name. Someone posted an image of Sung's Apple business card on Reddit in 2012, and it spread rapidly....
Read Full Article97 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.1 Coming Soon With These 8 New Features for Your iPhone

Wednesday October 22, 2025 6:15 am PDT by
The upcoming iOS 26.1 update includes a handful of new features and changes for iPhones, including a toggle for changing the appearance of the Liquid Glass design, "slide to stop" for alarms in the Clock app, and more. iOS 26.1 is currently in beta testing. The update will likely be released in the first half of November, and it is compatible with the iPhone 11 series and newer, but some...
Read Full Article31 comments
cadillac lyric infotainment

GM to Remove CarPlay from All Future Vehicles, Including Gas Cars

Wednesday October 22, 2025 11:34 am PDT by
General Motors began phasing out support for CarPlay in its electric vehicles back in 2023, leading to complaints from iPhone users, but the company has no plans to back down. In fact, GM is going further and plans to remove CarPlay from all future gas vehicles, too. In an interview with The Verge, GM CEO Mary Barra said that the company opted to prioritize its platform for EVs, but the...
Read Full Article448 comments
All Screen iPhone 2027 Feature 1

Apple's Plan to Launch Three New iPhone Designs Allegedly Revealed

Wednesday October 22, 2025 6:24 am PDT by
Apple plans to launch a new type of iPhone every year for the foreseeable future, according to an Asia-based source. The detailed information was shared by the account "yeux1122" in a blog post on the Korean platform Naver, citing domestic trend and component research companies. Corroborating other reports, Apple will apparently launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026, featuring a...
Read Full Article136 comments
ios 26 1 liquid glass opaque

iOS 26.1 Beta 4 Lets Users Control Liquid Glass Transparency with New Toggle

Monday October 20, 2025 10:57 am PDT by
With the fourth betas of iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, and macOS 26.1, Apple has introduced a new setting that's designed to allow users to customize the look of Liquid Glass. The toggle lets users select from a clear look for Liquid Glass, or a tinted look. Clear is the current Liquid Glass design, which is more transparent and shows the background underneath buttons, bars, and menus, while tinted ...
Read Full Article212 comments
maxresdefault

Apple's iPhone Air Experiment Fails as Supply Chain Cuts Production by 80%

Wednesday October 22, 2025 10:48 am PDT by
iPhone Air demand failed to meet Apple's expectations and the company's supply chain is scaling back shipments and production, reports Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Suppliers are expected to reduce capacity by more than 80 percent between now and the first quarter of 2026, and some components with longer lead times will be discontinued ...
Read Full Article652 comments
All Screen iPhone 2027 Feature 1

Report: Apple to Skip 'iPhone 19' Name for 'iPhone 20'

Thursday October 23, 2025 4:28 am PDT by
Apple's new iPhone lineup launched in the fall of 2027 will be called the "iPhone 20" models, rather than the "iPhone 19," according to research firm Omdia. Speaking at a conference in Seoul (via ETNews), Omdia Chief Researcher Heo Moo-yeol corroborated rumors that Apple plans to move the launch of its standard iPhone to the first half of the year and provided some additional clarity about...
Read Full Article154 comments
iOS 26

What's New in iOS 26.1 Beta 4

Monday October 20, 2025 1:02 pm PDT by
Even though we're at the fourth beta of iOS 26.1, Apple is continuing to add new features. In fact, the fourth beta has some of the biggest changes that we'll get when iOS 26.1 releases to the public later this month. We've rounded up what's new below. Liquid Glass Transparency Toggle Apple added a toggle for customizing the look of Liquid Glass. In Settings > Display and Brightness,...
Read Full Article35 comments

Top Rated Comments

MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
54 minutes ago at 06:07 am
I'd take Clippy over Copilot any day
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CoMoMacUser Avatar
CoMoMacUser
51 minutes ago at 06:09 am
The Jar Jar Binks of software.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
appleunderpants Avatar
appleunderpants
41 minutes ago at 06:20 am
When people knock on Apple for being behind with AI, is this what you want? Because this is it.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
epox999 Avatar
epox999
39 minutes ago at 06:22 am
The sooner this AI bubble bursts, the better
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
drrich2 Avatar
drrich2
11 minutes ago at 06:50 am
It'd be interesting to see them offer a range of options instead of just one. Then the question would turn to whether there'd be options sexualized, politicized, caricatured, etc.

I've long thought that late standup comedian who was abrasive and shrieked at people would make a great GPS assistant...if you like insulting, snarky commentary on your driving (e.g.: you miss a turn and the voice, dripping with contemptuous sarcasm, says 'Oh, ho! Somebody wants the scenic route. Well-well-well...'
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cjsuk Avatar
cjsuk
53 minutes ago at 06:07 am
Oh that can totally **** off.

What a trash pile windows has become (I still use it at work sometimes).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments