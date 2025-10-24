Microsoft's Clippy Returns as Easter Egg in 'Humanist AI' Copilot Update

Microsoft's Clippy has been resurrected for a cameo appearance in the company's latest Copilot update, which broadly aims to make its AI assistant more friendly, warm, and human-centered in its interactions.



Microsoft's Copilot Fall Release introduces Mico – an animated orb that serves as the voice mode's visual companion. Mico (its name a nod to Microsoft Copilot) listens, reacts, and changes colors based on the user's interactions, with the aim of giving the AI chatbot a cuter, more approachable presence.

That said, Microsoft's attempt to soften its AI offering could backfire if users tap Mico repeatedly – the action briefly turns Mico into Clippy (officially named Clippit), the animated paperclip assistant that first appeared in Office 97 and became a fixture on both Windows and Mac versions of Office throughout the late 90s and early 2000s.

As irritating as it was iconic, the polarizing helper was retired by Microsoft with Office 2007, but it clearly hasn't given up on the character-driven assistant approach, just now with better graphics and modern AI capabilities.

Note that Mico is optional, and users can interact with Copilot without the character.

Mico launches alongside several other Copilot features including Real Talk mode, which offers an AI that "challenges assumptions with care, adapts to your vibe, and helps conversations spark growth and connection." There's also a new group chat system supporting up to 30 participants and a Learn Live mode designed to guide students through concepts as a Socratic tutor. The Copilot Mode in Edge browser has also been expanded.

Hint - Mico on mobile can turn into clippy pic.twitter.com/0grwDoXcaR — TestingCatalog News (@testingcatalog) October 23, 2025

The new features are available now in the U.S. and "rolling out fast" across the UK and Canada, with a broader rollout happening in the next few weeks, according to the company. You can learn more about the latest Copilot announcements on Microsoft's website

The Copilot app is available for iOS and Mac, and users also have the option of accessing the AI features by visiting copilot.microsoft.com in Edge or another browser.