Future iPhones Could Get Extended NFC Range for Easier Tap-to-Unlock

The NFC Forum announced NFC Certification Release 15 (CR15), introducing a change that boosts the potential read range of NFC devices. CR15 defines the certification program for compliance with the NFC Release 15 specification that was announced earlier this year.



CR15 allows devices to certify for a read range of up to 20mm, which is a meaningful improvement over the prior 5mm limit. The NFC Forum says that the range increase will improve the user experience by requiring less precise alignment for a connection.

Future Apple Watch and iPhone models could adopt the increased 20mm range, but existing devices won't benefit because the change requires updated NFC hardware.

For ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch users, the update could allow future Apple devices to activate hotel room doors, house doors, car doors, and other NFC-enabled devices from further away. NFC is used for short-range interactions, like unlocking a HomeKit-compatible door as the homeowner approaches or opening a hotel room door without a physical key. Apple technologies like HomeKit and hotel key wallet integration could be faster and more reliable with the change.

The 15mm increase means users won't have to align devices as precisely, but NFC will still be more secure than longer-range technologies like Bluetooth or Ultra Wideband. Devices that support the 20mm certification could be available in the coming months now that the testing and certification process is available.

Apple, Google, and other major tech companies are members of the NFC Forum, so Apple was likely involved in the specification upgrade.