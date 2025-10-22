Future iPhones Could Get Extended NFC Range for Easier Tap-to-Unlock
The NFC Forum announced NFC Certification Release 15 (CR15), introducing a change that boosts the potential read range of NFC devices. CR15 defines the certification program for compliance with the NFC Release 15 specification that was announced earlier this year.
CR15 allows devices to certify for a read range of up to 20mm, which is a meaningful improvement over the prior 5mm limit. The NFC Forum says that the range increase will improve the user experience by requiring less precise alignment for a connection.
Future Apple Watch and iPhone models could adopt the increased 20mm range, but existing devices won't benefit because the change requires updated NFC hardware.
For iPhone and Apple Watch users, the update could allow future Apple devices to activate hotel room doors, house doors, car doors, and other NFC-enabled devices from further away. NFC is used for short-range interactions, like unlocking a HomeKit-compatible door as the homeowner approaches or opening a hotel room door without a physical key. Apple technologies like HomeKit and hotel key wallet integration could be faster and more reliable with the change.
The 15mm increase means users won't have to align devices as precisely, but NFC will still be more secure than longer-range technologies like Bluetooth or Ultra Wideband. Devices that support the 20mm certification could be available in the coming months now that the testing and certification process is available.
Apple, Google, and other major tech companies are members of the NFC Forum, so Apple was likely involved in the specification upgrade.
Popular Stories
With the fourth betas of iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, and macOS 26.1, Apple has introduced a new setting that's designed to allow users to customize the look of Liquid Glass.
The toggle lets users select from a clear look for Liquid Glass, or a tinted look. Clear is the current Liquid Glass design, which is more transparent and shows the background underneath buttons, bars, and menus, while tinted ...
Apple is "drastically" cutting production of the iPhone Air and shifting focus toward the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models, Nikkei Asia reports.
The business publication claims to have learned of a major cut to iPhone Air production motivated by weaker-than-expected consumer interest, nearly to "end of production levels." Despite early reports of the iPhone Air selling out within hours of...
With the fourth beta of iOS 26.1, Apple added a toggle that makes Liquid Glass more opaque and reduces transparency. We tested the beta to see where the toggle works and what it looks like.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.
If you have the latest iOS 26.1 beta, you can go to Settings > Display and Brightness to get to the new option. Tap on Liquid Glass, then...
iOS 26 was released last month, but the software train never stops, and iOS 26.1 beta testing is already underway. So far, iOS 26.1 makes both Apple Intelligence and Live Translation on compatible AirPods available in additional languages, and it includes some other minor changes across the Apple Music, Calendar, Photos, Clock, and Safari apps.
More features and changes will follow in future ...
Apple plans to launch a new type of iPhone every year for the foreseeable future, according to an Asia-based source.
The detailed information was shared by the account "yeux1122" in a blog post on the Korean platform Naver, citing domestic trend and component research companies.
Corroborating other reports, Apple will apparently launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026, featuring a...
Even though we're at the fourth beta of iOS 26.1, Apple is continuing to add new features. In fact, the fourth beta has some of the biggest changes that we'll get when iOS 26.1 releases to the public later this month. We've rounded up what's new below.
Liquid Glass Transparency Toggle
Apple added a toggle for customizing the look of Liquid Glass. In Settings > Display and Brightness,...
General Motors began phasing out support for CarPlay in its electric vehicles back in 2023, leading to complaints from iPhone users, but the company has no plans to back down.
In fact, GM is going further and plans to remove CarPlay from all future gas vehicles, too. In an interview with The Verge, GM CEO Mary Barra said that the company opted to prioritize its platform for EVs, but the...
Kohler is expanding its line of bathroom products with Dekoda, an iPhone-connected device that's designed to be attached to a toilet rim (via The Verge). The device's included "sensors" point into the toilet bowl, allowing it to analyze what goes on in the bathroom.
According to Kohler, Dekoda is a health tracker that can monitor gut health and hydration, as well as detect the presence of...
Apple's software engineers continue to internally test iOS 26.0.2, according to MacRumors logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions.
iOS 26.0.2 will be a minor update that addresses bugs and/or security vulnerabilities, but we do not know any specific details yet.
The update will likely be released by the end of next week.
Last month, Apple released iOS 26.0.1,...